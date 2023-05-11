Four key reasons to explain New Zealand's sodden 2023

Rivers bursting their banks, flash floods and more intense cyclones – how climate change is making floods more extreme.

ANALYSIS: Intense rain has once put more people’s lives at risk, flooded homes, caused traffic chaos and closed schools.

After months of thunderstorms, cyclones and “atmospheric rivers”, some Northland and Auckland residents might be wondering if it’s time to pack up and leave for drier ground.

Climate change is increasingly likely to play a role in every damaging storm. But it’s not the only factor, experts say.

Stuff asked climate scientist James Renwick about whether this is simply a wet year, or a new reality for the upper North Island.

Before considering the long-term, let’s take a look at exactly what caused this week’s flooding.

MetService forecaster Mmathapelo Makgabutlane says the week’s weather had produced a “perfect” recipe for thunderstorms.

“The last week or so brought in so much warm, moist air from the tropical regions,” she says. This meant there was “a lot more moisture” in the system when it arrived over the upper North Island.

Partly due to this warm air, temperatures in recent days have been much higher than are typically recorded in early May.

Then, a cold front approached the country from the west, forcing damp air higher into the atmosphere. Finally, instability in the upper atmosphere allowed thunderstorms to form, Makgabutlane says.

Auckland and Northland, which have borne the brunt of this year’s record wet weather, experienced intense deluges.

More than 113mm of rain fell on Whenuapai, in north-west Auckland, on Tuesday. At Auckland Airport, 32mm fell in just 60 minutes, from midday.

Of course, this week’s thunderstorms are part of a spate of wet weather for the upper North Island that began in early January.

Victoria University’s Renwick says there are four key reasons to explain the country’s sodden 2023:

Hotter air

The world is more than 1C hotter than the pre-fossil-fuel era. That is already having an impact on many of the storms – both large and small.

David White/Stuff After a sodden morning, thunderstorms could cause bursts of intense rain this evening, MetService says.

For a start, warmer air is able to carry more water vapour. For every degree the planet heats, the air can hold roughly 7% more moisture.

So in our pollution-heated world, storms have the potential to release even more rain – which increases the chances of the type of intense bursts that MetService warned about.

Supercharged storms

In the centre of thunderstorms, a snowball effect occurs. Water vapour condenses into clouds and rain – as it does, it also releases heat, which encourages even more rain to form.

With more water vapour in the mix thanks to climate change, there’s more energy to power this vicious cycle, again leading to more intense deluges.

Alongside this week’s intense rain, a band of thunderstorms caused the Auckland anniversary weekend floods. Renwick says the recent thunderstorm events are “intriguing” and worth further research.

Warmer seas

The extra heat in the atmosphere is also radiating into the ocean. Marine heatwaves have become increasingly common in recent years.

Warmer seawater can influence individual weather events, Renwick says, such as tropical cyclones and thunderstorms.

Stuff There's a type of turbulence that can’t be seen by pilots, or easily picked up by radar or satellite. It could become more prevalent.

Tropical cyclones including Gabrielle form when ocean temperatures are higher than 26C. Gabrielle developed in the Coral Sea, one of the fastest-warming bodies of water.

When the storms pass into the colder temperate waters, they expand and lose intensity. But the Pacific Ocean has been unusually warm in recent months. That means storms retain more of their power once they reach Aotearoa.

Even as we head into winter, the marine heatwave is lingering. “The sea around New Zealand is still warmer than normal,” Renwick says.

Bad luck

Climate change may be loading the dice, but there’s still a large element of chance in the weather.

After looking at the weather maps, Renwick’s gut instinct is that this is a long run of stormy conditions.

“We have been unlucky. We’ve just happened to get a sequence of these storms following each other quite quickly. Sometimes the atmosphere configures itself so that over the Tasman Sea you get these conditions for storms to develop more often than not. It’s just the way things go.”

Tropical cyclones that get close enough to New Zealand “to do the kind of damage that Gabrielle’s done” are rare, Renwick says. “It could be 10 years before the next one happens – or it could be next week. That is random.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Aerial shots of Esk Valley reveal apocalyptic scene after Cyclone Gabrielle.

Northland, Auckland and Coromandel residents can take solace that this isn’t expected to be their new norm.

Renwick sees no signal of a permanent change: “I don’t think New Zealand has gone into a state where we’re going to get these kinds of things happening continuously.”

The El Niño and La Niña climate cycles also influence Aotearoa’s weather.

At the start of the year, La Niña was still in force. During this phase, weather typically arrives from the north-east – potentially bringing moisture and heat from the tropics to the motu.

In the El Niño pattern, the Pacific Ocean is typically warmer. Scientists are concerned a recent spike in ocean temperatures is a sign that a strong El Niño is inbound.

Under this pattern, New Zealand’s weather typically comes from the west. Heavy rainfall events would be more likely to hit western areas – while regions including Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne can get very dry.

“You tend to get big high pressure systems over Northland and north of the country, that in a sense protect the North Island,” Renwick says.

Renwick warns El Niño is no guarantee of dry for any region, however. “These big events... push the weather in a certain direction, but you can still get anything happening.”

Even so, the North Island could experience a comparatively dry second half of the year if El Niño conditions develop, he adds. Concerns about flooding could be replaced by worries about drought.

“That, unfortunately, is the way the climate is changing – when it’s wet, it’s very wet and when it’s dry, it’s very dry,” he says.

Makgabutlane also sympathises with Auckland and Northland residents. “I know it’s been a really tough year for everybody, and a tough week as well. We’ve had a lot of rain.”

By Friday, the weather should brighten in the north, she says. “There is light at the end of this very rainy tunnel.”

Our weekly email newsletter, by the Forever Project's Olivia Wannan, rounds up the latest climate events. Sign up here.