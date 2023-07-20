Have skills to share? Try being a 'tradie for a day'

When John Vazey, in his early twenties, came across a car accident, he spent time helping at the scene before the fire services arrived.

The experience inspired him to visit his local fire station, undergo fitness tests and apply to train as a volunteer firefighter.

Vazey says he didn't think of volunteering as a career path to begin with. It was a way of helping people and doing what he could to give back to the community.

Looking back now he can see how much he gained, including opening a door to a whole new career path.

As painter by trade, Vazey had volunteered across four Auckland brigades in seven years: Waitakere, Henderson, Te Atatū Peninsula and Waitematā.

When a permanent job as a rescue firefighter came up at Auckland Airport, Vazey applied for, and got the job. It was a role he’d fill for 23 years.

John Vazey, as a painter apprentice in the 1980s and a voluntary firefighter in the mid 1990s.

“Volunteering gave me the confidence to apply for the position and the skills to go full-time as a firefighter,” he says.

Volunteering has a hugely positive impact on our wellbeing. It helps build the sustainability and social cohesion of our communities. It generates an estimated $4 billion each year in New Zealand, according to the 2022 report, State of Volunteering in Aotearoa New Zealand.

Vazey is now a senior health, safety and wellbeing business partner at Auckland Airport​​​​​​. He believes another tangible benefit of volunteering is sharing insights from one generation to another.

“It’s good to get advice from people who can say, ‘This is what happened to me, this is what could happen to you’.”

It’s one reason why Vazey is involved with the Ara Education Charitable Trust (AECT), a charity supported by Auckland Airport.

A tangible benefit of volunteering is sharing insights from one generation to another, says Vazey.

Talking with the students involved with the Trust, Vazey explains how careers can take you in different ways.

“You don't know what you don't know,” he says. “There are lots of options available if you're willing to try.”

Enjoying the benefits

New Zealand has a high volunteering participation rate, with more than half of Kiwis volunteering either directly in our communities or through an organisation.

Over 15,000 people are employed in and around the Auckland Airport precinct, working across more than 100 businesses. Like other large New Zealand companies, permanent staff at Auckland Airport can take one paid volunteering day a year, says Melanie Dooney, Chief Corporate Services Officer at Auckland Airport.

“We’re proud to be part of the fabric of the South Auckland. We’re here for the long term and for us volunteering is about kotahitangi – coming together with our community to make a real difference.”

One volunteering option is with AECT, located within the wider Auckland Airport precinct. This innovative collaboration creates work and training opportunities for South Auckland school-leavers.

Tradie for a day

Are you a retired tradie? Can you help a younger generation? AECT is inviting volunteers to share their skills and knowledge on a one-off, or an ongoing, basis.

Vazey sharing skills with students at the Ara Education Charitable Trust.

Retired tradespeople could assist us by working with the students, says Robin Staples, Project support with AECT.

Students are working on a number of projects, including the Forever House, transforming it from a derelict house into a healthy and sustainable low cost home to be returned to the community.

”There is huge potential for volunteers to pass on skills and experiences in ways our young people need,” says Staples.

Volunteers will work alongside AECT tutors. Staples says ideally they’ll come in once a week for at least five or six weeks. That way the volunteers can build a relationship with the young people.

Staples says in his experience there’s learning and benefits to be had both ways.

“I like working with young people and I enjoy their vibrance and enthusiasm. We now live in a diverse society, and being able to relate to people of all different ethnicities is a good thing.”

