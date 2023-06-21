Eat your greens: The farmer creating soil that sucks greenhouse gas from the air

Jenny Lux owns a certified organic market garden in Ngongotaha, a town on the shore of Lake Rotorua.

Even a summer of “terrible” weather hasn’t dampened Jenny Lux’s enthusiasm for her organic and regenerative market garden.

Lux established her farm in Ngongotaha, a short drive north of Rotorua, in 2016. Today, she grows a “highly diverse” range of organic produce – from herbs and microgreens to tomatoes, chillies, silverbeet and pumpkins.

Her concern about the heating planet also led the family business to regenerative farming techniques, to maximise soil health so it can absorb greenhouse gas and store it out of harm’s way.

Lux took a roundabout route into farming. As a young child, Lux lived on her grandfather’s sheep and beef farm “the next road over” in Ngongotaha.

She enjoyed gardening with her mother, but envisioned her life overseas.

After university, Lux became an ecologist, travelling the country helping councils and farmers to protect biodiversity.Then “motherhood came along” and soon after, an interest in establishing an organic farm.

The family purchased a one hectare block that now supplies local cafes and restaurants and a Rotorua shop, Brown Owl. People can sign up to receive Lux Organics vege boxes during the summer, when yields are higher.

Organic crops produce far less of the greenhouse gas nitrous oxide, per acre of land, than farms using synthetic fertiliser. At the same time, organic systems can produce lower yields – smaller pumpkins, for example. But one study published in the journal Scientific Reports found that, even taking yield into account, organic farming comes out ahead.

Since Lux established her farm, regenerative farming concepts became more popular.

The practices can reflect Indigenous traditions. Studies – including one from University of Vermont researchers – back the idea of boosting the carbon stored in the ground.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Lux produces compost out of garden waste that serves as fertiliser for her organic, regenerative farm.

Current research in New Zealand by AgResearch scientists suggests the benefits aren’t clear-cut.

Regenerative farmers attempt – through trial and error, and others’ advice – to constantly improve the health of the soil. Although the ideas overlap with many organic practices, Lux says, farmers can introduce regenerative techniques without undertaking organic certification.

Organics, Lux admits, is pretty prescriptive: requiring lists of things that you can’t or must do. Whereas, she considers regenerative farming to be more of a journey.

Tilling (think a tractor pulling a plough behind it, breaking up soil) is avoided. “We try to disturb the soil as little as possible, because that releases carbon to the atmosphere,” Lux says.

High-quality compost is also important.

In addition, Lux grows crops together and determines which pair well. She tracks soil health closely, by testing things such as nitrogen and phosphorus, plus monitoring the growing speed and size of the crops.

“There’s just so much to learn about soil,” she says.

This winter, she’ll grow brassicas – broccolini and cabbages – with microclover. She’s hoping the latter will keep the soil’s network of fungi functioning through the colder season, because brassicas normally don’t associate with them.

The vast majority of the farm labour is done by hand, not machine. In 2017, the family bought an electric van to deliver their produce. Lux’s efforts won her this year’s Organic Farmer of the Year award.

As the new chair of Soil & Health Association, Lux would like to see the government promoting locally grown food, as well as organic and regenerative farming techniques. It could fund workshops and experts offering technical and environmental advice.

“I’ve had to wing it a lot.”

Regenerative farming currently has a lot of positive buzz, but Lux doesn’t want organic practices to be overlooked. “Organic has quite a long history and depth to it.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff To further reduce the environmental impact, Lux delivers her produce in an electric-powered vehicle.

The farm has once again allowed Lux to garden with her mother. “She comes here a couple of times a week to help, which is great. She’s 75… It’s a lovely connection that we have.”

It also offers Lux a way to act on her concerns about the environment. “I’ve got two boys, aged 13 and 15. They’re coming to understand the situation we’re in. I can’t sit on my hands and do nothing,” she says.

“It’s a positive response to the climate crisis. People love the food. You get a lot of warm fuzzies when you grow delicious, organic food.”

