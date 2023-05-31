Closing the gaps: Kiwi curtain banks helping families stay warmer in winter

Doubling your curtains makes them warmer and helps them to last longer.

At this time of year, a well-hung set of thick curtains can make the difference between an evening settling in comfortably – or staying cold. As well as the chillier vibe, poorly fitted or thin curtains can let any heat disappear out the window, leading to higher power bills.

There are clever hacks you can make to boost your curtain’s performance. This has the sustainability bonus of working with curtains you already have to make them better.

But for households where budgets are tight, investing in decent curtains can simply be too much of a stretch.

That’s where curtain banks around the country step in to cover the fabric gap, helping low-income families to stay warmer during winter.

READ MORE:

* The curtain hack that's keeping me toasty - and saving me power

* A simple curtain hack – and more clever ways to get your drapes working for you this winter

* DIY insulating window films – do they really work?



The county’s first curtain bank was set up in 1995 by the Christchurch-based non-profit Community Energy Action (CEA). Since then, the Christchurch Curtain Bank has played an essential role in keeping Canterbury homes warmer by providing curtains at no cost.

Now the charity has hit the 10,000 mark for free high-quality curtains given to families. People needing curtains have been able to choose from donated and refurbished curtains and have them altered to properly fit their windows.

That’s a lot of draping fabric and curly curtain hooks put to a good cause.

Meanwhile, a new petition has been launched calling the government to include curtains in the Healthy Homes Standards for rental properties.

Habitat for Humanity, Community Energy Network, Starship Foundation, Beacon Pathway and Sustainability Trust have come together to create Curtain Call, a movement to get effective curtains into every rental home.

“We need to add a strong public voice to increase pressure on all political parties to make lasting change," say organisers.

Supplied Curtain chats at the Community Energy Action (CEA) Christchurch Curtain Bank.

“To be warm and cozy and not have draughts has made an enormous positive difference in my mother-in-law’s life,” says Lisa, a curtain bank client. “Instead of going to bed early in the winter because she was so cold, she now sits up and enjoys a bit of TV or a puzzle, and her health is so much better too.”

Lisa and her mother-in-law have benefitted from the Curtain Bank, and other services from CEA, including help with insulating her home. Before receiving insulation and curtains from CEA, Lisa’s Mother-in-law would go to bed early in winter to try and fend off the cold.

“As someone older and not used to asking for anything, she was initially resistant when we said that she could get help insulating her house, saying that she’d be fine,” says Lisa.

Supplied Good quality, lined curtains that fit your windows well are an essential part of a warm, energy efficient home.

After accepting help with insulation, the difference in warmth in the house has made a huge difference to her health and well-being.

“When we said we could also get her some new curtains through Community Energy Action, she was very excited. The Curtain Bank manager Gayle helped us pick out some curtains, and they are so thick and warm. It has made a huge difference to the warmth of every room in the house, and look so much nicer than what was there before,” says Lisa.

Curtain Bank manager Gayle Katene, who started at the Curtain Bank 15 years ago, explains the importance of this service. “We can help so many families in need with this service. With the cost of living increasing, even necessities like curtains are out of reach for many families. Having good-quality and properly fitting curtains makes a huge difference, with most people noticing the difference right away.”

Supplied Community Energy Action (CEA) Christchurch Curtain Bank

Curtain banks are run by various organisations all over New Zealand. Search this online directory to find a curtain bank near you.

At CEA, and other banks around the country, donated materials are cleaned, double-lined, and cut to specific measurements provided by the people needing them. Proper fitting curtains are vital in keeping a warm house and can help dramatically reduce a heating bill.

Like the Habitat for Humanity curtain bank and others, the not-for-profit CEA relies on donations to keep their curtain bank and other services running.

Good-quality and matching curtain donations are always appreciated from members of the public.

Another way to help is to donate directly to your local not-for-profit helping to enable their staff and volunteers help low-income families stay warmer and drier this winter.