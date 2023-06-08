Soggy summer keeps hydro dams pumping

Rivers bursting their banks, flash floods and more intense cyclones – how climate change is making floods more extreme.

As it cancelled holiday plans, near-constant summer rain meant the North Island hydropower stations received little respite.

The grid had its greenest start to the year since 1996, according to Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment data.

After skyrocketing in 2021, coal-fired power generation has stayed low.

Most of the country had a warm, very wet start to the year.

Niwa found that Auckland, Northland, Bay of Plenty and Hawke’s Bay experienced their wettest summer since records began.

Storms and cyclones produced extreme flooding, which took lives and damaged properties.

Consequently, the North Island lakes and rivers feeding hydropower stations have stayed consistently full.

At the same time, southern and western regions of the South Island had less rain than normal. Some large dammed lakes in these areas held less water than normal.

But the North Island power stations more than compensated for this shortfall, according to the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s Mike Hayward.

Between January and March, just over 87% of all power on the grid came from renewable power stations including hydro dams, Hayward said, with “wind generation also playing a role”.

Tom Lee/Stuff Hydropower stations – including the Karāpiro dam on the Waikato river – worked hard earlier this year.

Coal units at the Huntly power station generated just 2% of all power between January and March – one-sixth of the energy they produced during the notoriously dry start to 2021.

Solar added 1% to the grid, about a third more than panels contributed a year ago.

The weather pattern continued through autumn. Last month was the warmest May on record, according to Niwa – with average temperatures in seven cities 2C above average.

While April was relatively dry in many places, the rains returned in May.

The warmer, wetter run-up to winter offers a good forecast for renewable electricity.

With the lakes in both islands relatively full, hydro generation is expected to stay high, while less demand for heating will delay the seasonal ramp-up of fossil-fuelled power units.

