Dr Jane Goodall: 'How I stay hopeful despite climate change.'

Rescued Chimpanzees of the Congo with Jane Goodall documents the mission to create the largest sanctuary for orphaned chimpanzees in Africa.

Jane Goodall thinks we're at a critical crossroad – where one path leads to the end of life on earth as we know it, and the other to “a slow climb out of the mess that we've made”.

“Imagine that humanity is at the mouth of a very long and very dark tunnel. Right at the end, a little star is shining. That's hope.

“But it’s no good sitting at the mouth of the tunnel and hoping the star will come to us. No, we have to roll up our sleeves and climb over, crawl under and work our way around all the obstacles that lie between us and the star.”

Speaking this week in a webinar series Goodall, now aged 89, doesn't pull any punches when addressing the “dark times we are going through right now.”

In 1960, 26-year-old Goodall travelled from England to what is now Tanzania to learn more about the wild chimpanzees in Gombe Stream National Park. Immersing herself in their habitat she made one of the most significant discoveries of the twentieth-century – that chimpanzees make and use tools.

Goodall's observations revealed chimpanzees hugged and groomed each other, established mother-and-child bonds, and at times waged brutal war on others outside their own group.

Her field research transformed our understanding of chimpanzees and redefined the relationship between humans and animals.

Dame Goodall’s lifelong work on behalf of threatened chimpanzee populations, and her contribution to a range of international projects – including her environmental youth programme Roots and Shoots – have since elevated her to the level of a conservation icon.

Goodall likens a healthy ecosystem to a beautiful living tapestry.

“Each time a species goes from the ecosystem, it’s as though a thread is pulled from the tapestry and if enough threads are pulled, the tapestry will hang in tatters and the ecosystem may collapse.

“That is actually happening. We are in the midst of the sixth, great extinction of plant and animals species,” she says.

There’s the devastating effects from the war in Ukraine, the reckless burning of fossil fuels, and subsequent release of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere that is leading to the increasing frequency of “really bad storms, flooding, droughts, heat waves and the terrible forest fires.”

“Heavy rains that have caused real destruction and loss of homes and livelihoods for many people in New Zealand, will probably become more frequent and more intense. The same downpours and flooding will cause similar destruction in other parts of the world, including Italy, Pakistan, and the United States,”

Sea level rise is causing the loss of coastal land in Pacific nations and other low-lying countries.

So where’s the hope in all of this?

Goodall says it’s not surprising that people are losing hope, but it's desperately important to help people understand we still have a window of time.

STACY SQUIRES/STUFF/Stuff Conservationist Jane Goodall shared afternoon tea at the Richmond Community Gardens.

“If we get together and take action, we can slow down climate change and loss of biodiversity.”

Goodall says one main reason to hope is the resilience of nature.

“There are so many examples of places we have utterly destroyed – an abandoned quarry, a horribly polluted river or lake – these places can be taken over again by nature, if we give nature a chance, perhaps a helping hand. Once nature is respected and habitats are protected or restored, animals that were in danger can be given another chance.”

Goodall cites examples such as the giant panda in China, New Zealand's black robin, the Iberian lynx, in Spain and Portugal.

BRAD FLAHIVE Dame Dr Jane Goodall visiting Kristin School in Albany, Auckland, during her visit to New Zealand in 2019.

She says another reason for hope is the energy and commitment of young people, once they know the problems and are empowered to take action. It was this that inspired the 1991 creation of the Jane Goodall Institute’s humanitarian and environmental programs for young people.

This program is now in 68 countries with members from preschool through university, all choosing projects that help people, animals and the environment.

“They're making an impact in their communities and inspiring others to do the same,” she says.

Jane Goodall’s address was the first of a four-part webinar series, running from June 14 to July 5, organised by the Religious Diversity Centre of Aotearoa New Zealand’s climate action group.