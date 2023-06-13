Solar panels could supercharge (some) pasture growth – study

Massey University researchers are studying the effect of solar farms on grass growth, versus normal.

Solar panels could be a farmer’s best friend as the climate heats by protecting pasture, according to new research.

Massey University scientists found the strips between solar panels produced nearly 40% more grass than areas without the tech.

The grass beneath the panels on the pilot farm grew 84% less. But researcher Danny Donaghy said, since the areas of boosted growth were larger, this could be offset.

The research team studied the impact of “older-style” solar panels already installed in a paddock where animals grazed, Donaghy said.

Sections of grass underneath, between and outside the solar farm were caged off and grass growth tracked.

In theory, the shade of the panels would keep the temperature of the ground “a bit cooler” and reduce the moisture lost by the soil, he added. Vegetation including hedgerows already have this effect on paddocks.

Even so, Donaghy was “pleasantly surprised” to learn that, by installing solar panels, farmers would get multiple benefits.

The team are seven months into a one-year study.

Ella Bates-Hermans Extreme weather brings rougher growing conditions, which can cause food shortages and price rises.

Overseas, scientists had found that solar farms could improve pasture growth even in sections directly below panels. The Massey study found the opposite – and Donaghy suspects that is because the other studies were conducted in hotter and drier parts of the world.

New Zealand’s climate is well-suited to pasture growth, he added.

However, climate change could make droughts more frequent and intense.

The researchers also wanted to look at the next generation of solar farms, where panels move with the sun during the day. These systems can be taller than fixed versions, Donaghy said.

“If the panels are higher off the ground, they could have minimal impact on the pasture underneath,” he added. “The area might even get higher growth.”

Although every farm would be different, Donaghy said, the wider project will estimate how much revenue could be gained from a mix of livestock farming and power generation.

Donaghy was excited by the prospect of “a win-win” for farmers: better pasture growth and a second revenue stream from low-carbon electricity.

