One low-ball bid at an auction today could cost the Government half a billion

Government is expected to have a lot less revenue, after the first “pollution auction” of the year failed.

The Government could raise half a billion dollars by selling pollution credits today – or walk away empty-handed.

Polluters purchase the “rights” to produce greenhouse gas at regular auctions. But because everyone’s bids are assessed collectively, one low-ball offer could be enough to tank today’s sale.

Last year’s auctions raised $2 billion in revenue for the Government, which spends it on efforts to cut carbon and prepare for extreme weather.

But after the March event failed to sell any carbon units, an expert says an unsuccessful auction could be even more likely this time.

The Government has already pledged to spend $1.7 billion of auction revenue in this year’s Budget to boost home insulation and make public transport cheaper.

Every carbon unit sold allows the owner to create one tonne of carbon dioxide, at any point in the future. If fewer units sell, less greenhouse pollution will ultimately be created.

The Emissions Trading Scheme (or ETS) was designed to put a steadily increasing financial penalty on climate-heating fossil fuels, to encourage families and businesses to switch to alternatives such as electricity and wood.

In reality, the carbon penalty rose steeply before falling this year.

ETS auctions in 2021 and 2022 were red-hot. The first eight auctions sold all 38.3 million units, plus 14m held in reserve in case prices got too high.

That increased the penalty paid on petrol, natural gas and coal.

The price to buy a carbon unit on the secondary market – and the levies on petrol and other fossil fuels – tumbled shortly after a Government decision to ignore its adviser the Climate Change Commission on the future of the ETS.

Some climate experts say emitters and investors lost faith in the system because they buy units not just for the pollution created this year, but based on how scarce and expensive they think the carbon credits will be in future.

John Bisset/Stuff Carbon penalties add roughly 13 cents to the cost of a litre of petrol – down from 20 cents in late 2023.

Just under 4.5m units were available at March’s auction. However, the bids collectively came under the Government’s confidential reserve price. No units were sold.

Expecting to generate at least $290m, the Government was left with a shortfall for at least three months.

The unsold units will join those available at today’s auction. But with double the number of units for sale, the risk of a low-ball offer pulling all bids below the confidential reserve is higher, said ETS expert David Janett.

“One unit short and it all fails.”

The situation could repeat with triple or quadruple the units in September and December, he added. If any units remain unsold at the end of the year, they get wiped from the system. Nearly 18m would get cancelled if all four auctions failed.

Stuff In 2020, a New Zealand ski field shut for a week. Why? It was so warm, the rain-soaked snow was falling off the slopes.

But Janett – the director of Forest Management Group, which provides ETS advice to forest owners – isn’t worried.

High offers in 2021 and 2022 meant the Government sold 14m more units than intended, Janett said, so underwhelming sales in 2023 could be “a course correction”.

The stuttering auctions would have a permanent impact on Government revenue, however.

After the carbon price crashed, Treasury estimated the auctions this year would collect roughly $800m less than expected.

How ETS auctions work

Let's say 9m units are for sale. Andrew is determined to buy 6m units and is willing to pay up to $70 per tonne. Beth is considering purchasing 4m units at $65 per tonne. Chris is thinking of buying 3m units, but is only happy to pay $55 per tonne.

Confidentially, the Government sets its reserve price at $60 per tonne.

Once all bids are in, auctioneers line up the offers from highest to lowest. Then, they see whether there are enough bids above the reserve price.

These are the potential outcomes:

Andrew, Beth and Chris all bid. Between Andrew and Beth, there are enough bids for all 9m units above the reserve price. The auction is successful. As the highest bidder, Andrew gets 6m units while Beth gets the remaining 3m (1m fewer than she wanted). They both pay Beth’s price of $65 per tonne. Chris gets none.

Andrew is the only one to bid. There aren’t enough bids for all 9m units – but all bids are over the reserve price. The auction is partially successful. Andrew gets his 6m units, and 3m are left to the next auction.

Andrew and Chris bid. There are bids for 9m units – but Chris’ offer is below the Government’s reserve price. The auction fails. Andrew and Chris (plus the Government coffers) end up with nothing.

