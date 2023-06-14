Get more for your money with simple, sustainable painting tips and tricks

Cleaning your paint brushes and rollers is the last thing you might feel like at the end of a painting session. But with a little care you can help your paint to go further and your brushes to last longer.

Painting is much easier when you use quality paints and brushes. As with many things, it’s worth buying decent tools and looking after them.

Avoiding waste saves you money – and hassle when you go to paint something and your brushes are stuck hard. It’s also better for the environment.

At the Ara Education Charitable Trust (AECT), students from five South Auckland schools are renovating a once derelict house. Some of the students recently took time out from working on the Forever House project to build and paint a waste-sorting station, learning some sustainable painting tips along the way.

READ MORE:

* Five reasons house relocating could save us more than we know

* 8 tips and tricks for making the most of old timber

* Five crucial questions to ask before you renovate

* Less waste, more value: how a sustainable approach to renovating saves you and the planet



Innovations in paint technology means most painting jobs around our home and outdoors can be done using water-based paints. When painting the waste station, the students used Resene’s Lumbersider Cool Colour in the dark colour Resene Grey Friars.

Sarah Heeringa Students Rivah and Meh painting the new building waste sorting station at the Ara Education Charitable Trust.

When first opening the bucket, they gave it a good stir with a paint stirring stick to eliminate any tint streaks. Doing this ensures an even colour, reducing the need for touch ups.

They learnt not to paint directly from the paint can or bucket, as paint can collect and dry around the rim, making the lid hard to seal. Doing this means any leftover paint will keep for longer and will be more likely to be in a usable state the next time you want it.

Sarah Heeringa Buy quality products, stir paint well before using, wipe off any paint around the top of the pail before it dries.

Here are more suggestions for sustainable painting from the experts at Resene.

To take a break when painting, or overnight, wrap brushes, rollers and roller trays with paint in plastic cling wrap or a clingy, airtight plastic bag. This will keep the paint moist and reduce the need for unnecessary washing of brushes.

Sarah Heeringa The new building waste sorting station at the Ara Education Charitable Trust.

As you get close to finishing your painting, brush or roll out any excess paint to make your paint go further and remove as much as you can from the paint brush or roller sleeve.

Squeeze any remaining left-over paint on your brushes and rollers onto disposable materials, such as old rags or pieces of cardboard. When the paint has dried, you can throw these away with the rest of your rubbish.

Sarah Heeringa Make your paint go further by removing as much as you can from the brush or roller and securing the paint container.

This helps prevent more paint than necessary from going down the drain.

Don't tip you waste paint water into storm water drains, as this can pollute the ocean and be harmful to fish and other marine life. Outside drains are most commonly connected to storm water systems so do not tip paint waste water into them. Paint waste water should not be poured down the kitchen sink

Use a large bucket to wash your paint brushes, rollers and tray, instead of doing it under a running tap.

Sarah Heeringa Use a large bucket to wash your paint and materials, leaving the paint wastewater to settle overnight.

Use cold water with a small amount of regular dishwashing liquid or soap. If necessary use your hands to work out any paint from the paint brush fibres.

Use a second bucket with clean water for a final rinse. Place lids on the containers or cover securely and leave them overnight.

By morning the paint solids will have settled down to the bottom of the bucket. The clear water from this container can now be poured onto grass or other open area. Ensure it is not near any streams, rivers or lakes, where it could potentially be absorbed into the ground.

Leave the paint to settle overnight. Once dry, the paint solids at the bottom can be put in the rubbish.

Wipe the paint solids out of the bottom of the bucket using old rags, screwed-up newspaper or cardboard. Allow them to dry, then place in a plastic bag and dispose of with the regular household rubbish collection.

The second bucket of rinsing water can be used again as a first wash for your brushes, or when you have finished your painting this water can be poured into sewer drains, such as the laundry tub or the toilet.

Sarah Heeringa Students Meh and Rivah with their newly-cleaned brushes.

If you're using non-water based paints, you can follow a similar process for cleaning up, though instead of water will need to clean your brushes and rollers with some sort of solvent, such as mineral turpentine.

To be as eco-friendly as you can, use as little solvent as possible, and where possible, pour it into a sealable jar or other suitable container, for re-use.

The Ara Education Charitable Trust (AECT) is an innovative collaboration between industry, government agencies and schools to create work and training opportunities for South Auckland school-leavers. Click here to donate.

Follow the progress of the Forever House for expert advice, tips and tricks on sustainable building. Over the coming months, the AECT, Stuff and our sponsors are turning a derelict house into a warm, dry, eco-friendly and low cost home.