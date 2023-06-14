Government short half a billion in revenue after 'pollution auction' fails

Government is expected to have a lot less revenue, since two “pollution auctions” have failed this year.

The Government has for the second time walked away empty-handed from a “pollution auction”, creating a revenue shortfall.

Polluters purchase the “rights” to produce greenhouse gas at regular auctions. All bids are assessed collectively. Those making an offer below the Government’s secret reserve price meant everyone walked away with nothing, according to the official results.

At today’s carbon price, the Government could have earned $512 million by selling the 8.95m carbon units on offer – double the number usually on sale after the March auction also failed.

Experts on the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) expected the unsuccessful result.

Demand for carbon units soared in 2021 and 2022, with all eight auctions selling out – including the 14m units held in reserve in case bids went above a particular price.

The price to buy a carbon unit on the secondary market – and the levies on petrol and other fossil fuels – tumbled shortly after a Government decision to ignore its adviser the Climate Change Commission on the future of the ETS.

Some climate experts say emitters and investors lost faith in the system because they buy units not just for the pollution created this year, but based on how scarce and expensive they think the carbon credits will be in future.

Expert David Janett – who provides ETS advice to forest owners – said underwhelming sales in 2023 could be a course correction.

Fewer carbon units sold means less greenhouse pollution will ultimately be created. So today’s outcome was “a great result for the environment,” Janett said.

The failed auctions would have a permanent impact on Government revenue, however.

After the carbon price crashed, Treasury estimated the auctions this year would collect roughly $800m less than expected.

The ETS requires large producers of emissions – including oil and gas extractors, coal importers, large factories and landfills, on behalf of consumers – to purchase one carbon unit for every tonne of emissions produced.

The system, which was reformed in 2020, increases the price of petrol, natural gas and coal, encouraging families and businesses to opt for greener fuels such as electricity and wood.

There is no publicly available record of who owns carbon units or purchased them at auction.

