Lake Onslow not getting a fair hearing, environment commissioner warns

A shallow lake nestled high in the Central Otago hill country could electrify the country.

Consumers could pay back $15 billion to construct the Lake Onslow power station and still have cheaper energy bills compared to doing nothing.

That’s because the pumped hydro station would significantly lower peak-time electricity prices, according to modelling by the Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment.

But consumers aren’t familiar with Lake Onslow’s strengths or weaknesses – because both proponents and opponents typically use hyperbole rather than serious analysis, commissioner Simon Upton said.

Upton’s team analysed the economic costs and benefits of four energy scenarios: the construction of Lake Onslow, the closure of the Tiwai Point aluminium smelter, the establishment of a large “green hydrogen” factory in Southland and business as usual.

The commissioner felt he had to step in.

“We need a much better-quality debate given the sheer scale of these choices in front of us,” Upton added. “We can and must do better, because these are not trivial decisions.”

Compared to the path we’re on today, building a green hydrogen factory would have a negative impact, the modelling found.

By 2050, a Christchurch household would pay between $30 and $170 more each year for electricity if a factory – transforming water into hydrogen and oxygen gases, powered by electricity – became a large power user.

The team didn’t estimate how much revenue could be earned by exporting green hydrogen – so across the whole economy, the extra costs on consumers could be balanced out by the factory owner’s earnings.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF At Glenbrook, south of Auckland, a small facility makes low-emissions hydrogen gas.

The story was similar for the Tiwai aluminium smelter: consumers pay more for electricity because it operates – and the Christchurch household in 2050 would pay $200 less on energy if it shut down. (Again, across the economy, the export revenue on aluminium could balance out these extra power costs.)

In contrast, Lake Onslow would reach a break-even point: a date when the benefits such as electricity savings would outweigh the costs. That would occur sometime between 2039 and 2044, according to the modelling.

New Zealand’s current path has power bills rising steadily from 2030. In contrast, the pumped-hydro dam would stabilise electricity prices after 2035, economic modeller Scott Kelly found – however, prices will jump in the early 2030s when it was first filling up.

“The benefits of Onslow are definitely in the longer term,” Kelly said.

Alden Williams/Stuff Today, Lake Onslow is a remote location that protected threatened birds, plants, and fish call home.

Lake Onslow would also be the most effective at reducing the amount of fossil fuels burned to generate electricity.

Even with a $15B price tag, Onslow was “still economically viable”, the commission’s report said.

Although some of the results put Lake Onslow in a more favourable light, Upton stressed that he was not recommending one option over another. “In fact, there are plenty more questions to be asked.”

But he did not want to see a repeat of the “Think Big” projects of the late 1970s and early 1980s, where the public received little information to scrutinise infrastructure spending.

The choices made in this type of economic analysis – such as the interest rate on the loan to build Lake Onslow – had a big impact on whether, and when, the public saw economic benefits. Since these numbers matter so much, the people using them must be upfront, Upton said.

“All major investments with potentially system-wide impact should endeavour to use similar assumptions to allow for apples to be compared with apples,” he said.

The economic modelling did not include the Government’s back-up option to Lake Onslow: building a smaller pumped-hydro station in the North Island, supplemented by wood, hydrogen and even flexible geothermal.

Upton said his work started a year ago, before the Government announced its alternative option.

Our weekly email newsletter, by the Forever Project's Olivia Wannan, rounds up the latest climate events. Sign up here.