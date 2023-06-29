How one school is turning waste plastic into desks

The trouble with laminated desk tops is that once they are chipped, they start flaking, they absorb moisture, they swell up and can’t easily be fixed.

“Normally in schools broken desks just tend to get thrown out. They go to landfill,” says Peter Jones, Tumuaki / Principal of Manurewa High School.

His school has a plan to refurbish old desk frames using new tops, made with compressed recycled plastic from local startup Critical Design. When the school no longer needs the desktops, they can be bought back by Critical.

“They can recycle them again, or we can just sand them down and resurface them. Their life is potentially endless,” says Jones.

The connection between school and business was made during lockdown when the school ran live Facebook and video events, aiming to inspire students to be entrepreneurs, and giving examples of entrepreneurs from the community.

After meeting Rui Peng, CEO at Critical, he and Jones got talking.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Rui Peng, CEO at Critical Design, the Manukau startup that recycles plastics into tough sheets.

Peng is one of the co-founders of the clean technology company working to transform some of the 350,000 tons of plastic waste we send to landfill every year. The company calls the products they make “cleanstone”.

“Our range of 1.2 by 2.4 metre panels are designed to be a sustainable alternative to laminate MDF, pre-finished plywoods or even engineered stone,” says Peng.

Chris McKeen/Stuff A Manukau startup that recycles plastics into tough sheets is working with Manurewa High School to give desks a new lease on life.

“We sell our materials as a fully circular alternative for interior fit-outs and finishes. And at the end of life, we take all of our materials back. We buy them back to reprocess into new materials or cleanstone over and over again.”

After visiting the Critical factory and seeing what they're doing, Jones and his team decided “to go hard out” with the project at school.

The result is an abstract wall in the school’s reception area that “reflects our pepeha, which is the theme for our planning and reflects the community that we serve”.

Manurewa High School is part of the collaboration of five schools that sit geographically around the airport, involved in the “amazing” Ara Education Charitable Trust, explains Jones.

There students are involved in the Forever House, and other houses that would have gone to landfill, but which are relocated and refurbished instead as “live real world projects for the kids”.

Back at school, talk about ways to use Critical’s recycled plastic panels led to the idea of using them to refurbish old furniture.

Supplied The reception area of Manurewa High School, made from Critical's recycled plastic panels and based on the school's pepeha connecting community and learners to the whakapapa of the place.

Jones and his team haven't ordered new single desks for over 10 years, but still have 690 old desks – more than they need and many very much at end of their life. More useful would be larger desks, suited to group work, and new desk tops.

“The Ministry unfortunately doesn't give us enough dollars to replace them as fast as we would like to. But we got talking to Rui about upcycling them – could we use Critical’s panels as tops on the old desk frames?”

With prototypes now developed, Jones says the plan is to tackle a couple of classrooms over the next few weeks. Once students have road tested the new desks and given feedback, the dream is to refurbish all 690 old desks. Then to go out to other schools in the district to show them what can be done.

Abigail Dougherty Students from one of the five collaborative schools working on the Forever house project, onsite at Ara Education Charitable Trust in Mangere, Auckland.

“We want to be able to teach the students what can happen to all those waste plastic products that are part of their everyday lives,” says Jones.

“Our kids are really interested in climate change, in environmental issues. They want to know about sustainability. But they don't know what they don't know. So this is going to be an amazing cool story: your desktop can even become the focus of your lesson. So yeah, we’re really looking forward to that opportunity.”

Jones is also talking with Peng and Sarah Redmond, the director of AECT, about the possibility of using the panels in the Forever House.

“We're looking at how we can use Critical Design’s panels in that refurbishment. They can not just be used for surface tops, but for bench tops, for making cabinetry, they can even be used as shower lining. We're hoping to really showcase what we can do in that space.”

