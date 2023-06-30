With single-use plastic gone, paper isn't the greenest choice for your fruit and veg

Chris Hunt, produce manager at New World Durham Street, talked to Stuff about the ban on fruit and vegetable bags.

From Saturday, single-use plastic produce bags will be consigned to history.

The Government wants to phase out 10 hard-to-recycle plastic items by 2025, following on from the plastic grocery bag ban in 2019.

At the supermarket, reusable plastic bags will be available to buy, and single-use paper bags will be free. But experts warn that paper bags have a higher carbon footprint than the ones they’re replacing.

The ban also includes disposable plastic cutlery, plates and bowls plus fruit stickers that can’t be composted at home. Plastic straws will only be available on request.

Foodstuff’s sustainable packaging programme manager Debra Goulding said New World, Pak'nSave and Four Square fruit and vegetable sections will offer paper bags at no charge “for the foreseeable future” as people get used to the change.

But while paper is biodegradable and recyclable, she added, a lot of resources are used making a bag.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff From Saturday, plastic bags for fruit and vegetables are banned under new environmental regulations.

“Even if it’s got a percentage of recycled fibre, the bags have travelled halfway around the world. There is no one who makes those bags in New Zealand,” she said. “Recycling fibre is very water- and power-intensive. Then you’ve got all the ships, boats and trucks… People mustn’t think it has no impact on the environment.”

One study – which analysed courier bags, rather than produce bags – found paper packaging’s carbon footprint was nearly 10 times larger than plastic.

Goulding said: “We’re asking customers to use them sparingly.”

Customers are also able to buy reusable bags in store, she added, with options and materials differing for each supermarket. Shoppers are encouraged to bring whatever they like – from bags bought online to a repurposed pillowcase – to hold their fruit and vegetables.

123RF Since lots of energy is required to make paper bags, experts don’t recommend using them every week.

Countdown also provides single-use paper bags “as a back-up”, said head of sustainability Catherine Langabeer.

“We hope customers will make the transition fully away from paper bags, though we’re not putting a timeframe on when.”

Since they are the lower-impact and better-performing choice, Langabeer hopes customers would embrace reusable bags from the get-go. To help, Countdown has sourced its own reusable option, made from 80% waste plastic.

These are “heavily discounted”, Langabeer said, to make the switch easy. The bags will be 20 cents each, sold individually and in packs of three.

“We really, really want to encourage that option. We know from the shift from checkout bags that customers can use reusable bags.”

Barbara Nebel – whose company Thinkstep ANZ calculates carbon footprints – recommends fabrics with recycled content, because second-hand materials have a lower impact.

She warned that reusable options needed to have a long, busy life to be a greener choice. “If you’re buying five of them every time you go shopping, that’s not great.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Customers will need to pack both reusable carrier bags and produce bags from the beginning of July.

Langabeer recommends storing produce and the larger carry bags together. “People have got better at remembering their checkout bags – so if you leave those in the car, leave the reusable produce bags in there as well.”

Before buying a reusable option, Goulding advised customers to think about what would happen when it breaks: “Can you do something with it? Can it go into soft plastic recycling or your composting bin?”

Nebel said naked produce – with zero packaging – was the eco-friendliest option. “You don’t want 10 kiwifruit rolling around in your trolley… But you don’t have to put bananas into a bag.”

