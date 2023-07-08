Eco-friendly insect ice cream on the table at Otago University

To show the benefits of eating insects, researcher Ruchita Kavle created ice cream using bug protein.

Researcher Ruchita Kavle hopes a scoop of ice-cream will help her win people over to the perks of eating insects.

The University of Otago PhD student has created a batch of ice cream using cricket powder, that Dunedin food and science enthusiasts will be able to taste this weekend.

Kavle said the insect protein gives the dessert a “nutty flavour” but also a nutrient boost. She’s been studying the critters – including the native huhu grub – for their nutritional and functional qualities.

As tangata whenua understood, huhu grubs contain stacks of protein, minerals and gut-boosting compounds, for a fraction of the impact of foods such as milk or meat.

The insect ice cream taste test is part of the NZ International Science Festival, currently running in Dunedin. The vanilla, chocolate and berry-flavoured dessert will be made and consumed during the event.

Kavle will have a scoop to celebrate the completion of her PhD – supervised by University of Otago food researcher Dominic Agyei.

The Indian student caught native huhu grubs in nearby woodland and transformed them into powder. She then put the powder through a series of food tests, contrasting it against other protein sources.

University of Otago/Supplied A University of Otago PhD student, Ruchita Kavle tested the nutritional qualities of native huhu grubs.

For example, she transformed the huhu powder into foam – similar to what you’d find on your cappuccino. Unlike milk foam, which can start to collapse within minutes, the huhu version was stable an hour later, she said.

That makes the insect protein an excellent ingredient for mayonnaise, salad dressing, hummus and “perhaps in huhu grub milk”, she added.

“It doesn’t have a peculiar smell, so it would really blend well and could be used in anything.”

Kavle found similar functional qualities in another wood-boring grub: the larvae of sago palm weevil, native to Thailand.

Huhu and sago grubs have significantly higher protein than soy, eggs, chicken and even beef, she said. “Both are very nutritious.”

Insect protein powder typically grinds up the whole critter, meaning its outer skeleton is also part of the mix. This contains chitin, a compound known to boost gut health and microbe diversity.

STUFF Travel reporter Siobhan Downes samples a mountain oyster and a live huhu grub at the 2023 Wildfoods Festival.

Kavle is also excited about the sustainability benefits of insect-based foods.

“Insects need a lot less space,” she said. “[A facility] emits fewer greenhouse gases in comparison to animal-based food sources. Insects can be reared on food waste – which is great for building a circular and sustainable economy.”

Since she was working with a traditional Māori food source, Kavle consulted iwi Ngāi Tahu before beginning her research.

“They were really interested,” she said. “We’re still in touch with them to see what we could do in the future.”

Rather than using her huhu or sago grub powder, Kavle sourced food-grade cricket powder with the help of insect-based food company Eat Crawlers for the ice cream.

“It tasted really lovely… How do I explain it? It almost has a nutty flavour to it,” she said. “It does not affect the texture.”

Although many people would refuse to eat whole critters, Kavle said, they can stomach the idea of insect powder. “That helped people.”

