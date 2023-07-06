The benefits of giving back and paying forward

Nick Seymour, aged 63, reckons the last six years have been the best of his career.

That’s because as programme director with Kāinga Ora, Seymour is involved in the repurposing of old houses back into the community. He is helping meet the agency’s annual target to relocate 7% of public homes, and to reuse 60-80% of uncontaminated materials nationally.

What makes his job are “the values and the vision, the way we go about what we're doing. We care about each other and share the positive outcomes for our whanau that need us”.

Seymour’s role is a long way from where his work life started – as an unskilled school-leaver labouring with a territorial local authority of London.

His first ever job was on a building site pulling nails out of timber shuttering (concrete boxing).

Then Seymour got invited into the electrical section where the council electricians hung about. “I was literally making the tea and labouring,” he says.

Sarah Heeringa Nick Seymour, programme director with Kāinga Ora, with a panel of students involved in Ara Education Charitable Trust.

Seymour started attending college at night school for two years, three nights a week. After the second year, he was told, “You've shown a lot of interest, we want to invest in you and send you on day release for one day a week, for two years. At the end of that, we're going to give you a job as a sparky.”

He says he’s had a lot of luck on the way, but Seymour believes you can generate your own luck by “getting in there and doing stuff.” He also believes in paying it forward.

“Someone gave me a chance and that's what Ara Education Charitable Trust is doing.”

The Trust is a partner in Kāinga Ora’s sustainability programme.

As the largest residential developer in the country, Kāinga Ora removes around a thousand old homes per year nationally, freeing up land for new rental housing.

In the past the houses were all demolished, the resulting waste dumped in landfill.

That's changing, says Seymour. “Gradually over the last few years, we've been using our scale to drive more sustainable clearance practices across the sector. This means prioritising relocation then deconstruction, and the last point demolition.”

Construction and demolition is one of our largest waste-producing industries. It is estimated by the research advisory BRANZ to represent up to half of all waste generated in New Zealand, with 20% of the waste going to landfill and 80% going to clean fill sites.

Seymour says so far, in 2022, 87% of uncontaminated material by weight has been reused, and more than 60 houses have been relocated.

Houses can be sold for $1 to eligible groups including Māori aiming to put houses on their whenua, community groups with access to land, and not-for-profits such as AECT.

Many of the relocated houses have gone north, others to Gisborne. Two most recently were relocated in Tauranga, says Seymour.

Sarah Heeringa The Forever House in progress, at the Ara Education Charitable Trust (AECT). Some houses are not in a state worth the cost of relocation and restoration. Before being donated the Forever House had sat derelict for a few years. Moving it onto the AECT site was made possible by Gary Andrews, of Andrews Housemovers.

A further five were recently taken to AECT for restoration by students from the five collaborating schools. This compliments the student’s ongoing restoration work on the Forever House.

Kāinga Ora’s journey from demolition to relocation is being led by Rachel Trinder, manager waste minimisation and site clearance.

“We do the physical work, but ultimately Rachel leads the programme,” says Seymour. “She has a group of people that ensure that across the country, we're achieving and bettering our outcomes in terms of waste minimisation.”

Some houses can’t be relocated, such as those made from brick, or containing asbestos and other hazardous materials. “Houses made of brick can't be repurposed. But we can repurpose the bricks,” says Seymour.

Sarah Heeringa Peter Jones, Tumuaki / Principal of Manurewa High School, Nick Seymour Kainga Ora, and Melanie Dooney, Chief Corporate Services Officer, Auckland Airport.

“We can make a big difference by changing what we do and influencing outcomes outside the organisation. There's a lot more to do in this space.

“We're trying to share what we're doing to influence the markets and the sustainable outcomes, so ultimately we get to net zero 2050. That’s where we’re heading towards.”

The Ara Education Charitable Trust (AECT) is an innovative collaboration between industry, government agencies and schools to create work and training opportunities for South Auckland school-leavers. Click here to donate.

Follow the progress of the Forever House for expert advice, tips and tricks on sustainable building. Over the coming months, the AECT, Stuff and our sponsors are turning a derelict house into a warm, dry, eco-friendly and low cost home.