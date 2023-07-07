Levy on cargo ship pollution gains steam at global talks

A container ship leaving Auckland produces a cloud of black smoke, as a tug boat returns to the port.

If cargo ships were a country, they’d produce more climate pollution than South Korea, the world’s eighth-largest emitter.

Officials from 178 countries are currently negotiating in London about how to tackle the 667 million tonnes of carbon dioxide produced by the global shipping industry in 2021.

Pacific nations have proposed to the International Maritime Organization that each tonne be subject to a levy. New Zealand officials told Stuff they are supporting this type of “economic measure”.

The proposal gained steam over the week’s negotiations, with organisation secretary-general Kitack Lim confirming Tuesday that shipping companies that fail to cut down greenhouse gas will be subject to a levy, according to CNBC.

With the meeting continuing until Friday UK time (Saturday NZ time), the design of the levy and the rate had not yet been announced.

The Marshall Islands and the Solomon Islands proposed that every tonne should be subject to a charge of US$100 (NZ$162).

The Ministry of Transport did not respond to a question about this proposal. But ministry spokesperson Holly Walker​ said an economic measure “such as a greenhouse gas levy to bridge the price gap between low and zero carbon fuels and fossils fuels” could incentivise greener shipping and raise revenue for decarbonisation efforts.

“While the cost of decarbonising the maritime sector could mean shipping costs increase in the future, the cost of inaction could be much greater.”

STUFF Rivers bursting their banks, flash floods and more intense cyclones – how climate change is making floods more extreme.

Kiwi negotiators are “pushing for an ambitious result that is in line with the Paris [Agreement] and our domestic commitments, along with a result that advocates for the Pacific”, Walker said.

A global rule would create a fair and balanced maritime sector, she added.

Oxfam Aotearoa climate justice advocate Nick Henry​ supported the Marshall-Solomon Islands proposal for strong action.

“The New Zealand Government should stand with the Pacific and support their calls for a global levy.”

It is critical to support the shift to renewably-powered shipping, he said. A levy could raise significant sums of money – although until a rate was decided, the likely revenue could not be estimated.

“The funds… could support developing countries including in the Pacific to introduce the infrastructure that they need for renewable-powered, low-emissions shipping. That should mean that poorer, developing countries don’t face increased costs, but are supported to make the transition.”

Our weekly email newsletter, by the Forever Project's Olivia Wannan, rounds up the latest climate events. Sign up here.