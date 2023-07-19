Meet the world's first 'Commissioner for the Unborn'

Sophie Howe was the Future Generations Commissioner for Wales, the first role of its kind in the world.

But she hopes countries, including New Zealand, could establish similar roles, to ensure politicians make decisions that benefit their citizens over the long term.

Howe – who is visiting Auckland after finishing the role in January – might be best known for standing up to the Welsh government’s plans to spend £1.4 billion (NZ$2.9B) building a 14-mile stretch of motorway.

“We’re in a climate emergency, and we need to reduce our emissions from transport. It impacts the health of current and future generations, in terms of high levels of air pollution,” she said. “We’re continuing to invest in an old solution and never getting to the root cause.”

The commissioner asked the Welsh parliament, the Senedd, to justify the motorway extension between the cities of Cardiff and Bristol. The politicians found that difficult to do, Howe said.

“They cancelled it, and then reformed the entire transport strategy for Wales. Investing in roads is now at the bottom of the list… safer routes for walking and cycling is at the top,” she said.

“Really, what I was doing was holding a mirror up to their decision-making.”

Howe’s job was established as part of a wider 2015 law, requiring public institutions to make decisions that meet the needs of today’s citizens without compromising those of future generations. The public were asked to set wellbeing goals to be enshrined in the law.

The commissioner holds officials and politicians to account, Howe said. “My job was to be the guardian of the interests of the future generations of Wales. You know, no pressure.”

The office only had the powers of “naming and shaming”, she added.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Sophie Handford, a founder of School Strike 4 Climate NZ, speaks with Minister for Climate Change James Shaw.

But Howe put that to good use. As well as questioning the motorway, the office pointed out the shortcomings of the education system when the curriculum was being reviewed.

Home said students were learning how to regurgitate lots of information during written exams – rather than the skills such as creativity, empathy and interpersonal relations they’d need in a world dominated by automation and artificial intelligence.

She backed the Welsh health system to switch to green energy and a low-waste initiative that lets people borrow rather than buy equipment, from tents to a wallpaper steamer.

The decision to can the motorway wasn’t popular, Howe said. While the public are increasingly concerned about the climate and biodiversity crises, she added, people “don’t often like change either”.

“We do need brave decision-making, which sadly we’ve not seen across political systems across the world.”

She hoped more governments, including New Zealand’s, would introduce a similar commissioner, alongside citizen-led principles. (We already have a commissioner for the environment and one for children.)

“The [political] system discounts the interests of future generations. It operates in silos and works on the basis of short-term political cycles. It’s no wonder… away from the arenas like COP [the annual UN climate summits], that what we promised doesn’t play out. Although reforming governance and systems of decision-making sounds boring, to me it’s the absolutely critical missing element,” Howe said.

“It’s quite a brave government that’s going to set up an institution to tell them when they get things wrong.”

To win over politicians and the public to green solutions, Howe recommends highlighting the positives – such as the beauty and sense of community that comes when busy roads and car parks are replaced with tree-lined footpaths, cycleways and public spaces.

Howe acknowledged there’s a bit of guesswork in the job. “The unborn don’t talk to me very often,” she joked.

But there’s plenty of data and projections – from climate science to economic trends – to understand the challenges of the future. She regularly asked living citizens about what they want to leave to their grandchildren.

“It’s not a perfect solution, but it’s probably the best one we’ve got.”

