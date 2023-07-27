Curtains are not mandatory in rentals: Should they be?

Dr Sarah Redmond, Director of the Ara Education Charitable Trust on how the Forever House project is helping build healthier homes.

There’s currently no legal obligation to provide curtains or thermal blinds in rental houses.

Meanwhile, every year, tens of thousands of Kiwis are hospitalised with conditions made worse by living in privately-owned cold, damp rental properties.

Curtains or thermal blinds matter because even in a well-insulated home, a lack of decent window coverings can lead to as much as 45% of heat being lost, says a coalition of community organisations.

This winter, Habitat for Humanity, Community Energy Network, Starship Foundation, Beacon Pathway and Sustainability Trust have come together with Curtain Call, a petition calling for effective curtains to be installed in every rental home.

It’s a simple, practical fix we can make for healthier and more sustainable homes for all.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends a minimum indoor temperature of at least 18°C in occupied rooms of the house or higher for potentially vulnerable groups.

Basic insulation and heating has been a requirement for landlords to instal in rental houses since July 2021, when the Healthy Homes Standards for rental properties came into effect.

But this doesn't include curtains.

In winter, bedrooms with minimum insulation and inadequate curtains can dip to temperatures much colder than the WHO minimum recommended levels. This creates unhealthy sleeping conditions, and exacerbates any issues with dampness and allows dangerous moulds to grow.

Māori and Pacific families and the elderly are far more likely to be affected, say the Curtain Call organisers. Common illnesses range from the common cold, through to potentially fatal illnesses such as influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and rheumatic fever.

Moving into a house without decent curtains can be tough for people on tight budgets. For best effect, curtains need to be double-lined, full length and fitting each window. Not only can this be costly, it’s a challenge moving curtains from one house to another.

There are simple curtain hacks you can do to get basic curtains working more effectively.

Curtain Banks and volunteers across New Zealand currently support more than 1,200 whānau with 9,300 curtains each year. Without assistance from a curtain bank, installation costs can be too high for many.

A lack of curtains or thermal blinds also costs householders, as they can often pay higher energy bills when trying to heat their home.

And it’s not just a winter issue. In summer, thermal curtains or blinds can help keep our houses cool, saving on air conditioning costs.

As a country, having more energy efficient houses is an important for reducing our use of gas and putting less pressure on the national electricity grid at peaks times. This is becoming increasingly essential as climate change delivers wild winter weather and extreme summer heat waves.

Who knew the humble curtain was so important?

‘We all need to live in warm and healthy homes, and effective window coverings are a practical solution that make a difference,” says Stephanie Murphy, Director of Window Design Interiors.

The company supports Ara Education Charitable Trust in its work equipping students with skills, and of transforming old houses into sustainable, healthy homes to be returned to the community.

It’s why the company is supplying AECT’s Forever Home project with Duette Shades, thermal and noise insulating window blinds.

Murphy says the honeycomb construction of the company’s thermal blinds provides exceptional insulation, maximising energy efficiency by trapping warm air and creating an effective barrier against cold windows and draughts. This not only creates a warmer, drier and healthier home but also saves money on energy bills during both summer and winter.

Curtain call is asking the government to amend the Residential Tenancies (Healthy Homes Standards) Regulations, so best-practice curtains are made part of minimum rental standards. This will help reduce the burden on the health system, lower power bills for vulnerable Kiwis, and reduce energy consumption at peak times.

The Ara Education Charitable Trust (AECT) is an innovative collaboration creating work and training opportunities for South Auckland school-leavers. Click here to donate.

Learn expert advice and sustainable building tips. Follow the progress of the Forever House as the AECT, Stuff and our sponsors turn a derelict house into a warm, dry, eco-friendly and low cost home.