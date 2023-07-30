New report: Has your 'cruelty free' makeup been made by child slaves?

We like our beauty products to be natural, sustainable and cruelty-free – as in not tested on animals. But what about child labour?

Currently, there’s no requirement for New Zealand companies to check their supply chains to see if modern slavery, including child labour, is being used.

This week the government announced it will introduce reporting laws around modern slavery.

Meanwhile, as shoppers, we could unwittingly be supporting the use of child labour, confirms a report just out by World Vision.

“This is an important step because it ends the era of ‘Don’t ask, don’t tell’,” says Grant Bayldon, World Vision National director.

Buying selected beauty products from New Zealand cosmetic and skincare companies labelled as cruelty-free, ideally means those companies have checked their manufacturing supply lines to avoid any potential cruelty to animals.

There isn’t the same transparency or commitment to reducing harm when it comes to workers, including children as young as five, who source ingredients for these products.

The High Price of Beauty reports on key ingredients in many beauty and cosmetic products likely to be made using modern slavery, forced labour and child labour.

“We know New Zealanders value beauty products that are natural, sustainable, and cruelty-free, but we have no way to ensure that our cosmetics are genuinely “cruelty-free” in this country because we have no laws requiring businesses to monitor and address modern slavery and child labour in their supply chains,” says Rebekah Armstrong, World Vision Head of Advocacy and Justice.

Supplied A young girl mining for copper. Currently, there is no requirement for New Zealand companies to check their supply chains for the use of child labour.

The global cosmetics market is massive – and getting bigger all the time. It was valued at USD $532.43 billion in 2018, and is projected to be worth USD $716 billion by 2025.

New Zealand imports around $370 million of beauty products every year. We also import a number of ingredients frequently associated with child labour for cosmetics, such as palm oil, vanilla and the silicate minerals mica.

Currently, an estimated 30% of ingredients in cosmetics are derived from mined or agricultural commodities. With the use of ‘natural’ ingredients in beauty products growing in popularity, this trend is on the rise.

Many of these mined or agricultural ingredients are sourced by children trapped in poverty. These children are losing out on education and healthy childhoods, often to work in dangerous or exploitative conditions.

Supplied A young boy mining for mica. New Zealand imports around $370 million of beauty products annually, including the silicate minerals mica.

Globally, 112 million children – or 70% of all child labourers – work in agriculture, according to ILO and UNICEF estimates.

World Vision International’s Partnership Lead for Advocacy and External Engagement Daniela Buzducea says the conditions many children work in to gather ingredients for cosmetics is truly horrifying.

“In illegal mines in India and Congo, children are dying in collapsed mine shafts while digging for minerals to help us sparkle or delay ageing,” says Buzducea.

World Vision and other humanitarian organisations are pushing for the introduction of laws requiring companies to audit their supply chains, identify any cases of modern slavery and take action if they are revealed.

In the absence of legislation consumers can’t be sure where or how ingredients are sourced.

“Transparency legislation requires companies to look into how and where products are sourced and manufactured, it will not require companies to take any action,” says Bayldon.

“Companies will have to report on modern slavery in their supply chains, but we also need the government to follow through on their promise requiring companies to do something about what they find.”

Armstrong says unless companies are required to rigorously vet their supply chains it is likely that 140 million children will be trapped in child labour by 2025.

“We need modern slavery legislation now so that when we buy products like cosmetics, we can be assured they haven’t been made at the expense of children being forced to work in perilous conditions so that we can look good in our next selfie,” she says.

In June 2023, WVNZ launched an open letter available for Kiwis to sign, calling on the Government to stop delaying modern slavery legislation, fulfil promises made, and take immediate action. The campaign was launched jointly with the local humanitarian agency Tearfund.

“It’s the best way for New Zealanders to know the products they buy are made without the exploitation of children and others,” says Armstrong.