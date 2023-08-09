Is the end now in sight for cat trespassing?

New Zealand has no national cat management plan, allowing stray and owned cats to wander about being a nuisance.

We’re still a nation of cat lovers, but some of our deeply held attitudes to cats are changing.

Conservationists and cat advocacy organisations around the country are celebrating the Environment Select Committee’s recommendations to Parliament to take action on New Zealand’s cat overpopulation.

The report, released last week, calls for national legislation involving mandating the desexing and microchipping of companion cats. The upcoming election is a complicating factor, but change of this kind is now looking more likely.

“As we continually evolve in caring for our animals, responsible cat ownership has become a growing priority,” says Dr Arnja Dale, SPCA Chief Scientific Officer.

“A positive sign of this change is the increased adoption of microchipping. However, we remain concerned about a decline in the number of owned cats being desexed – a crucial aspect of responsible pet ownership that needs attention.”

Dale says the media has played a crucial role in highlighting the impact of feral cat populations on our native wildlife.

Clayton Malquist The risks faced by roaming cats are gaining more attention, prompting a wealth of information and resources to ensure our feline friends stay safe and content at home, says Dr Arnja Dale, SPCA Chief Scientific Officer.

“But while this may spark debates among cat lovers, other New Zealanders must engage in this important conversation.

Dale says New Zealanders are increasingly recognising the need for change, and his groundswell of concern is heartening. But it's going to take national leadership from the Government to turn it into action.

“The consensus is growing around the importance of desexing as a way forward, which SPCA celebrates, as emphasised in the latest Environment Select Committee report.”

The report was initially prompted by a petition put to Parliament, due to impact on native species, and the relentless battle faced by rescue groups.

Emily Liang Under current New Zealand law, cats have the right to roam – effectively, to trespass.

“We have committed as a nation to invest in the goal of being predator free by 2050, but with no improvement in sight for the management of pet cats, or the elimination of feral populations. Requiring cats to be registered and desexed will reduce their populations, enforce responsible cat ownership, and protect our wildlife,” says the petition.

The Environment Select Committee supports the idea, with appropriate exemptions, and agrees it’s time to legislate a nationwide cat management framework.

“Such a framework already exists for dogs and we believe it is time to apply the same approach for cats,” the report states.

So, where to from here?

“After more than a decade of education around managing cats better in New Zealand, how you can keep cats safe and happy at home and our wildlife safe, it's brilliant to finally get some support from central government, acknowledging this matter does need to be dealt with,” says Helen Beattie, Veterinarian and managing director of Veterinarians for Animal Welfare Aotearoa (VAWA).

Desexing, microchipping and registering of cats is a sensible starting point, says Beattie. Long-term, we will need additional legislation, such as dealing with our stray cat population, to give us really comprehensive cat management.

Feral cats tend to be out in the wild preying on wildlife in the bush and back blocks. The stray population are the cats that live around habitation and rely on humans and their resources.

Beattie says people often have relationships with strays, and the human animal bonds and interaction can make things really tricky.

“We need to be mindful of managing that for the animal’s welfare, the people's welfare, and long-term, finding a way to protect our biodiversity as well.”

Stuff Cats should not be allowed to trespass on other people’s property, according to an unscientific snap poll of Stuff readers.

Jessi Morgan, chief executive at Predator Free New Zealand agrees the report is really supportive of what all kinds of stakeholders, have been advocating for.

“It’s great that they listened,” says Morgan. “It’s obvious that we're struggling. What we're currently doing isn't working, and we need to it approach it differently.”

Morgan says what we really need now is for politicians to realise this isn't an emotive or contentious issue any more. This is something with a really pragmatic approach that we could implement to really make a difference to both cats welfare and our native wildlife.

“For whatever reason, politicians have shied away from it, but actually the New Zealand public, cat advocacy organisations and conservation organisations are all in the tent, saying ‘We all want it to happen. Now could someone do it’.

“We've been talking about it for too long, and it's time for action.”