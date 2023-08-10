Empowering students for the rapidly evolving future of jobs

Lawrence Naicker, Deputy Principal of Manurewa High School at the launch of a new Bachelor of Business Information Management degree by the New Zealand Skills and Education College (NZSE).

For New Zealand to achieve holistic and sustainable solutions in housing and construction, we’ll need the input of a diverse workforce with a range of skills across design, business and technology.

Some industry trends will need to change. Across New Zealand’s tech sector currently only 4% of the workforce is Maori, 2.8% is Pacifica, and 29% are female.

In a positive step towards reversing low student numbers in the local tech sector, a new Bachelor of Business Information Management degree has been launched by the New Zealand Skills and Education College (NZSE).

In a supporting initiative, there are five new categories of student scholarships, including three-years of full-tuition, wrap-around support and industry mentorship.

The Tūrama Scholars Programme offering is specifically focused on empowering underrepresented groups in the tech world, and targets women, Māori, and Pasifika students.

Sarah Heeringa A session with high school students on solar electric technology at Ara Education Charitable Trust, based in Māngere, South Auckland.

The move is welcomed by Lawrence Naicker, Deputy Principal of the large and multicultural Manurewa High School.

“Targeted scholarships can be absolutely invaluable for students who might otherwise not have the opportunity financially to access that kind of learning,” says Naicker.

These are students who might otherwise be working to support their families, he says.

Tech is a growth industry the world over, but during the past two years, the number of students learning digital technology in New Zealand high schools actually declined by 3.1%, with even greater drops for Māori (-5.5%), Pasifika (-4.3%), and female (-2.8%) students.

A low uptake in tech studies was exacerbated by the pandemic, which limited access to equipment and data for students from disadvantaged households. A lack of role models is another ongoing barrier.

"It's crucial for us as Māori to see ourselves represented in tech careers,” says Lee Timutimu, CEO of Te Matarau the Māori Tech Association. “If we can't see ourselves at the tables and working in tech, it feels like there's no real pathway for us."

Timutimu’s own interest in computer design and storytelling propelled him from IT engineer to analyst, to filmmaker and founder of a fully Maori-owned tech company called Arataki Systems.

Practical support and mentoring

Students can often come from families who have not gone on to study anything further than school, says Naicker. Going beyond school can be quite intimidating for some of these students

“They can lack [career] role models within their whānau circles, and without people to offer guidance, they don't know what they don't know,” says Naicker.

Supplied Targeted scholarships can be critical for some students from disadvantaged communities to be able to smash the glass ceiling, says Lawrence Naicker, Deputy Principal of Manurewa High School.

This is where mentorship together with financial support is invaluable.

After Covid, Manurewa High made a huge curriculum change to re-engage students and increase vocational learning opportunities. Now four school days are dedicated to traditional maths, English and science, and each Wednesday students work on passion projects.

One opportunity for building digital technology skills is the vocational programme Pathways in Technology, or P-TECH, supported by IBM and The Warehouse Group.

Naicker says one student was struggling with physical disabilities that caused mobility issues, and he was close to quitting school. With mentoring and support through the P-TECH programme, the student continued at school and is now in a fully-funded internship with IBM.

Another programme available to senior students at Manurewa High is run by the Ara Education Charitable Trust (AECT), and includes the Forever House project.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF The Forever House opened its doors mid-project.

Practical vocational programmes can expose students to careers in technology they otherwise might not be aware of. One recent example was a session on the solar electrical system to be installed in the Forever House.

As well as hands-on learning and mentorship, the AECT programme can lead to supported cadetships, helping students successfully transition into promising career paths.

“You may give a scholarship to one student but over the period of time you actually have opened up the opportunity to an entire whānau,” says Naicker.

Tūrama Scholars Programme scholarship applications are open now for enrolments starting November 2023 and February 2024.

