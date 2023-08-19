Finding solutions for New Zealand's huge shrink wrap waste

Researchers may have found ways to deal with construction’s monumental waste – but the problem has no silver bullet, they say.

Single use shrink wrap and other single use plastics are a major contributor to the huge quantities of construction waste currently ending up in New Zealand rubbish dumps. In Auckland alone, plastic waste going to landfill is around 25,000 tons every year.

One solution is reusable building coverings – such as the Keder system trialled by Auckland Council. Another is temporary roofing – known in the UK as ‘tin hats’ – protecting construction sites from the effects of weather, dust and other elements.

A third option is recycling – as demonstrated by a recent construction project monitored by the Environmental Solutions Research Centre (ESRC).

“In a build of eight terrace houses 23,000 kilograms of waste was generated. Of that waste, nearly a thousand kilograms was plastics, and we managed to recycle 71%,” says Dr Terri-Ann Berry, a professor of environmental engineering and ESRC’s director.

Sarah Heeringa Exploring ways to minimise construction and building waste is a passion for Dr Terri-Ann Berry, a professor of environmental engineering and director of the Environmental Solutions Research Centre.

The ESRC undertakes research projects in collaboration with construction and waste industry leaders. Berry says it’s possible to recycle building wrap in the Auckland region, and some of it is currently being recycled.

Berry says one challenge in working towards greater environmental sustainability in areas such as construction plastic is the belief that there’s a perfect solution out there.

“There’s no one solution, but there are lots of different options. Some might be slightly better than others. It's about accessing all of the impacts and trying to keep things as simple as you possibly can, without getting bombarded by the need for it to be perfect.”

Berry says the first thing the ESRC does when partnering with building companies, is to see if there is any way of reducing or refusing waste on site.

“We work closely with suppliers and manufacturers and there's a constant dialogue to see if we can change the plastic type to something that’s recyclable, or to see if there are innovative replacements.

Supplied Plastic mixed with other building and construction waste, to be sorted during a series of audits conducted by the Environmental Solutions Research Centre.

“People might be surprised to see how many suppliers and manufacturers come to us. It's not that they don't want to change, they actually don't know how to. They’re looking for the first step.”

The ESRC also works with the construction sector in developing practical, on-site solutions to reduce plastic use and manage plastic waste.

Berry says construction demolition waste is often dirty, and even if you try your best on site to keep it clean, it might still have some debris which lowers its value and narrows the field of who will take it.

For some materials reuse is a great option, provided the logistical issues can be overcome.

Berry says if you’re a one-person builder, reusing materials from one site to the next means you've got to store and transport them. For larger companies with multiple sites, it's slightly easier because you can share materials around the sites.

Supplied Stations for sorting the range of plastic types collected during Environmental Solutions Research Centre waste audits.

“It has to be fit for purpose and not cost prohibitive. The more people looking for an alternative, or innovating and trying reusable options, the greater the chance of the costs coming down,” says Berry.

An example of what’s possible are the reusable timber pack covers used nationally by the construction company Naylor Love. The covers are made of printed tarpaulin and were created though a collaboration of like-minded people passionate about waste reduction from ESRC, the Auckland Council, Naylor Love and Mitre 10.

Where materials can be recycled, the ESRC aims to do it within New Zealand and have it recycled into a product that is going to be used in New Zealand. “That’s an ideal that doesn't quite exist yet because we don't have enough providers,” says Berry.

When exploring offshore recycling options, the ESRC looks for solutions that are as circular and low energy as possible – while also meeting the aim of diverting plastic waste from landfill.

“In the end, things that are recycled need to be made into something someone's actually going to want. There has to be a market for it, because if nobody wants it then you’re back to square one again.”

Berry says it’s a fascinating field to be working in. “We try to draw in experience and expertise from lots of people, adding to what we already know to make a whole, because we can't have all the answers within one team.”