In pictures and video: The Forever House story so far

The Forever House might have been demolished and sent to landfill, instead it’s been relocated to Ara Education Charitable Trust (AECT) to be refurbished by students as a real-world hands-on learning project.

Here’s a recap of the progress and stories so far.

Finding a more affordable way to go solar

Cinelle Nuku and other students at the Forever House are learning about solar technology. Once completed, the Forever House will have a solar system providing free hot water for the new owners of the home.

“On average, you can save up to a thousand dollars per annum. Normally a family of four can pay a system like this back in four years,” says Dawid Strauss of Green Heat.

Sarah Heeringa Cinelle Nuku, a student involved with the Ara Education Charitable Trust, is keen to explore the possibilities of solar. He says in the future he would want his kids to be able to have hot showers for as long as they want.

Nuku, who attends James Cook High, has signed up to learn more. “I want to put solar in my own house”, he says. See the full story and video here

Curtains are not mandatory in rentals: Should they be?

There’s currently no legal obligation to provide curtains or thermal blinds in rental houses. This makes a home very hard to heat. There are simple curtain hacks you can do to get basic curtains to be more effective. There’s also a petition calling for curtains to be mandatory in rentals.

Window Design Interiors is supplying AECT’s Forever Home project with Duette Shades, thermal and noise insulating window blinds. “We all need to live in warm and healthy homes, and effective window coverings are a practical solution that make a difference,” says company director, Stephanie Murphy.

See the full story and video here

Have skills to share? Try being a 'tradie for a day'

“Volunteering gave me the confidence to apply for the position and the skills to go full-time as a firefighter,” he says John Vazey, now a senior health, safety and wellbeing business partner at Auckland Airport​​​​​​.

Supplied John Vazey sharing some of his plastering skills with students at the AECT.

Are you a retired tradie? Can you help a younger generation? AECT is inviting volunteers to share their skills and knowledge on a one-off, or an ongoing, basis.

See the full story and video here

How one school is turning waste plastic into desks

Peter Jones, Tumuaki / Principal of Manurewa High School has a plan to refurbish old desk frames using new tops, made with compressed recycled plastic from local startup Critical Design.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The Manukau startup that recycles plastics into tough sheets is working with Manurewa High School to give desks a new lease on life.

Manurewa High is part of the collaboration of five schools involved in the “amazing” Ara Education Charitable Trust, explains Jones. He’s also talking with Critical and the AECT team about the possibility of using the panels in the Forever House.

See the full story and video here

'We're making the Forever House a reality', here's how it's being done

Renovating a derelict house is no mean feat. Especially when much of the work is being done by students, learning as they go how to transform a building into a warm, liveable, sustainable home.

Abigail Dougherty Students working on site at Ara Education Charitable Trust, in South Auckland.

STUFF The Forever House: 'We're making it a reality!'

Dr Sarah Redmond, director of the Trust, gives an account of progress so far. See the full story and video here

Get more for your money with simple, sustainable painting tips and tricks

Some of the students took time out from working on the Forever House project to build and paint a waste-sorting station, learning a few sustainable painting tips along the way.

Sarah Heeringa Painting is much easier when you use quality paints and brushes. As with many things, it’s worth buying decent tools and looking after them.

Full story and video here

Turning potentially poisonous plasterboard waste into gardening treasure

Around 12% of wall boards are estimated to be wasted at the point it is installed, with most offcuts heading straight to landfill.

Stuff Mark Roberts, Senior Waste Planning Specialist, Auckland Council and Mat Watford, Carpentry Tutor with the AECT.

All the gypsum used in New Zealand plasterboard comes from Australia, says Mark Roberts, Senior Waste Planning Specialist, Auckland Council.

Sending it to landfill wastes a precious resource we could be making better use of. See the full story and video here.

DIY insulating window films – do they really work?

Where there’s no double- or triple-glazing, do-it-yourself plastic film insulation kits can cost-effective way to insulate windows against heat loss and to save on energy costs.

We give several kits a go. See the full story and video here

STUFF Keep your home warmer with this simple prcoess.

We tried DIY window films - how about the bubble glazing winter-warming hack?

Bubble wrap – otherwise known as “bubble glazing” is not pretty, but its effective and super easy to instal.

Supplied DIY bubble wrap window insulation is easy to instal. Simply cut it to shape, spray your clean window with water and press into place.

“You just use plain water spray to stick it up, and it comes off easily, making it good for rental situations,” says Paul Wilson who has used it for the past two years.

See the full story and video here

When wāhine tackle the construction sector it's a win for everyone

When twin sisters Shonte and Trenneyce want to make improvements to their family home, chances are they can do the work themselves.

Supplied Students with Ara Education Charitable Trust (AECT)

Even better, they’ve established themselves on a solid career path in the construction sector – thanks to a supportive cadetship with AECT.

See the full story and video here

The hidden costs of poor house design - and what we can do about it

Cold, damp and expensive: New Zealand’s housing often seems to be in the news for the wrong reasons.

What role can good design play in fixing our housing crisis?

Ricky Wilson Dr Sarah Redmond, director of AECT the night the Forever House was moved on site.

STUFF Dr Sarah Redmond, Director of the Ara Education Charitable Trust on how the Forever House project is helping build healthier homes.

“We know we're in a housing shortage, and we see the daily impacts on our young people because of it,” says Redmond, director of AEHT. “It really impacts on their ability to engage fully in education”.

Five reasons house relocating could save us more than we know

While most of us sleep, house movers are busy working.

Ricky Wilson The Forever House being tilted to clear a bridge barrier, while being relocated to the Ara Education Charitable Trust.

Gary Andrews, of Andrews Housemovers, moved the Forever House to the AECT site. He says there are plenty of things people could be doing with older buildings, and more could be done to incentivise relocations, saving them from landfill and helping people into their first home.

Read the full story and see the Forever House being moved here.

See also, how the Forever House: Relocation is the ultimate upcycling project.

Expert tips and budget hacks for a warmer, healthier home this winter

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Matthew Cutler-Welsh, from the New Zealand Green Building Council visits the Ara Education Charitable Trust's Forever House, to explain some insulation basics.

See the full story and video here

8 tips and tricks for making the most of old timber

There is a lot of wood in older New Zealand houses, much of it precious native hardwoods including kauri, rimu and matai. Here’s how to make better use of this precious resource.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The Forever House - Quick tips for a sustainable renovation

See the full story and video here

Five crucial questions to ask before you renovate

Sustainable ways of renovating start with making the most of what is already there. Sometimes the smallest changes can make the biggest difference. See the full story and video here.

Supplied Forever House, Ara Education Charitable Trust (AECT)

Less waste, more value: how a sustainable approach to renovating saves you and the planet

Building and renovating is a messy business, it seems. Half of New Zealand’s waste going to landfill is demolition and construction waste. See the full story and video here.

Our Forever House: the sustainable rebuild that's changing students' lives

Donated by Auckland Airport, this derelict house is being transformed into a warm, liveable, sustainable home. Stuff and our sponsors are supporting the Ara Education Charitable Trust (AECT) in this hands-on learning challenge. Once completed this year it will be auctioned, with all proceeds going back to the trust.

See here how it all began.

Abigail Dougherty and Ricky Wilson/Stuff Students from five south Auckland schools will be contributing to the The Forever House Project, a partnership between the Ara Education Charitable Trust, Stuff and others.

Ara Education Charitable Trust is an innovative collaboration creating work and training opportunities for South Auckland school-leavers. Click here to donate to this charity.

Do you want to pass on skills and knowledge, donate time, or building materials? Get in touch with the team by emailing editor@foreverproject.co.nz