For 132 years the Motat tram burned coal, now it's powered by waste

The Museum of Transport and Technology (Motat) has developed a new wooden brick to replace coal on its steam engine in conjunction with Scion.

Coal was king when labourers started work in 1891 on the number 100 steam tram that calls Auckland’s Museum of Transport and Technology (Motat) home. Now, it’s a dirty word.

After staff and volunteers became concerned about the carbon footprint of the Western Springs attraction, the tram will test the potential of a biofuel being developed by Kiwi scientists.

On Sunday, the steam tram ditched the planet-heating fuel it’s been using for 132 years, instead burning plant-based briquettes.

The Scion researchers who designed the biofuel hope the tram trial might catch the eye of someone able to take it from the lab to the real world.

Scion produced 250 kilograms of briquettes (essentially mini-bricks) made from tree bark to power the number 100 steam tram for the day as it travels between the Motat locations.

The tram had a relatively easy working life following its construction in 1891. It was shipped to Sydney and provided services until 1905. In 1910, it was transported to Whanganui where it helped construct the city’s electric railway and provided passenger services for four months in 1920 when power supplies failed.

Motat restored the tram in 1971, and it has provided rides along the museum’s tramway since then.

With its steam engine designed for coal, the tram drivers can’t use other forms of biofuel currently available. Normal wood is far less energy-dense than coal – and wouldn’t meet the engine’s needs.

Wood pellets provide more concentrated energy, but are so small they’d fall through the tram system’s grate into the ash collection tray.

But when Motat volunteer Tony Messenger​ discovered that researchers in Rotorua were working on biofuel briquettes made from forestry waste, he got excited.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Engine driver David Robb takes a spin in the number 100 tram powered by forestry waste material.

Motat collection workshops manager Graham Anderson​ said the museum ultimately wants to become carbon neutral. Yet many heritage objects, including vehicles and a pumphouse engine, burn coal.

“It’s a balancing act between sharing with our visitors how these magnificent examples of science and technology work, while keeping carbon emissions to a minimum.”

Scion researchers take bark, dry it, grind it, heat it to 100C and a machine presses it into bricks approximately 2cm by 3cm wide. Scientist Bing Song has worked to improve the process for four years.

“Motat kept asking us. They even came on site to shake my hand, telling us they need briquettes.”

LAWRENCE SMITH Pressed biofuel “briquettes” made by Scion can be a suitable replacement for planet-heating coal.

Because the biofuel is made from forestry material that would otherwise go to waste and the process is powered by electricity, it has a significantly smaller carbon footprint than coal, said Scion bioenergy expert Paul Bennett.

Although the research team hasn’t done the official calculations yet, Bennett estimated the biofuel cut emissions at least 90%.

The tram’s supply of biofuel was made using bark, but slash from forests could also be used.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff The carbon footprint of the tram, built in 1891, made Motat staff and volunteers keen for a greener fuel.

As a child, Bennett loved steam trains, so was excited to ride the biofuel-powered tram on Sunday. “Hopefully, a lot of the public will enjoy the experience too.”

The scientists are hoping that someone might spot the announcement and be inspired to take briquettes to market. The rising penalty on fossil fuels is making biofuel increasingly attractive, Bennett added.

“We’re just hoping to demonstrate that this is a viable option for New Zealand.”

