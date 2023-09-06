How to successfully create the next national plan to cut emissions

The Government elected in October may want to avoid the pitfalls of the pandemic-plagued, first-ever plan to reduce greenhouse emissions – and Environment Commissioner Simon Upton has a few suggestions.

Work will need to promptly begin on the second plan during the new Parliamentary term, to meet the legislated deadline. Flaws in the process to develop the first Emissions Reduction Plan have been highlighted in the commissioner’s new report.

Upton also has a suggestion for politicians currently on the campaign trail: to not rule out emissions-reducing tools before the process begins: “Any official would always advise governments to keep an open mind.”

Upton was concerned the first planning process “lacked coherence”. Several ministries didn’t do their homework. The report described the Ministry for Primary Industries as being in “wait and see mode” during the early stages.

In contrast, the Ministry of Transport led the pack, Upton said. It modelled different ways that transport emissions could fall, helping ministers to understand the options available. The ministry was able to take advantage of plenty of research into the effects of changing travel behaviour.

Overall, officials were “caught… off guard” by the amount of work needed to prepare an Emissions Reduction Plan, the report said.

While ministers grappled with some fundamental issues during the process – for example, the desired balance between cutting greenhouse gas production versus planting trees to offset emissions or how large a role the Emissions Trading Scheme should play – Upton thought the consideration of these points would be better completed early.

The lack of an overarching strategy resulted in “a great deal of focus being placed on adding up the mitigation impacts of policies”, the report said.

Upton warned: “You may get something that adds up, but those policies may fight one another, or they may be too expensive or politically unsustainable.”

The current plan’s policy work focused on a particular industry – such as agriculture or energy – and the interactions between different sectors was rarely considered.

In addition, the first plan failed to properly consult Māori and iwi groups, the commissioner said.

“More [consultation] was intended than happened because of the pandemic,” he added. “There should be a dedicated group to lead consultation.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Climate Change Minister James Shaw outlines the country's first plan to transition away from greenhouse gas emissions.

Before providing his critiques of the process, Upton noted that the first plan would always require “an element of learning by doing”. The Covid-19 pandemic also took up ministries’ and ministers’ time, he added. “It couldn’t have been done in a more difficult set of circumstances.”

The commissioner also applauded former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s decision to chair the climate ministerial group. “Only the Prime Minister can really call the shots across ministers and get agencies to cooperate,” he said.

Chief executives from different ministries had formed an advisory board, currently chaired by the Secretary for the Environment. Upton advised that an independent chair or the Prime Minister and Cabinet chief executive would be preferable to lead the group. The board would also benefit from a small group of dedicated advisors.

Upton recommended that ministries allocate more resources to better prepare for the second plan.

More detailed modelling work was necessary, he said. At an early point, ministers should receive a variety of pathways to meet the agreed targets, Upton said, “to help ministers to understand the trade-offs that are involved”.

The commissioner also wanted ministers to respond to a list of questions before the detailed work began:

To what extent does the Government wish to rely on neutral, economy-wide policy tools like pricing emissions, as distinct from a raft of more selective interventions tailored to particular sectors, players and groups of consumers?

What distributional consequences are of particular concern? What is the Government prepared to do to outflank them?

Where should the fiscal burden fall?

What should the balance be between gross and net emissions reductions, and to what extent should those reductions be achieved domestically or offshore?

To what extent should the focus be on emissions reduction in the near term (i.e. within the upcoming emissions budget period) as against laying the foundations for future reductions?

The provisional answers would provide ministers’ “level of ambition and their appetite for policy innovation”, the report said.

“Officials need a clear steer from the Government,” Upton added. “Each of those questions is ultimately political.”

“This review has not judged the policy choices the Government made… They are elected to make those choices,” Upton said. The new report focused on how well “the machinery” to prepare the plan operated, he added.

Upton and his advisors met with ministers, chief executives and officials and reviewed hundreds of documents relating to the Emissions Reduction Plan.

Ministry officials were already introducing improvements to the process “to some extent”, he added.

Our weekly email newsletter, by the Forever Project's Olivia Wannan, rounds up the latest climate events. Sign up here.