The Government misses out on $1B chance to raise revenue

The Government could have raised nearly $1 billion this morning by selling licences to create pollution.

For the third time this year, the Government has walked away empty-handed from a “pollution auction” that could have earned it hundreds of millions of dollars.

The failed auction will worsen a Crown revenue shortfall. Experts say the result is neither good nor bad news for the environment.

Polluters purchase the “rights” to produce greenhouse gas at regular auctions. All bids are assessed collectively. Those making an offer below the Government’s secret reserve price meant everyone walked away with nothing, according to the official results.

At today’s carbon price, the Government could have raised $943 million by selling the 13.4m carbon units on offer – triple the number usually on sale after the March and June auctions also failed.

The higher the number of units available, the more likely a low-ball offer will mean the auction is unsuccessful.

After the two earlier failures, Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) expert Christina Hood​ expected the result – and said history could repeat in December.

“These unsold units get added to the already massive pile of unsold units, which means that the next auction is even more unlikely to clear.”

Any units that remain unsold at the end of the year are cancelled. If all four auctions fail, the Government will erase units equivalent to 17.9m tonnes of greenhouse gas – roughly eight times the emissions of the Huntly power plant last year.

“But our ETS operates on a rolling basis,” Hood said. “Settings for future years can change, so there’s no guarantee that those stay out of the market forever.”

ROB KITCHIN/STUFF Climate Change Minister James Shaw and Forestry Minister Peeni Henare have presented four ideas to reform the Emissions Trading Scheme.

The ETS is supposed to provide a stable price signal to encourage businesses and families to invest in greener tech, said University of Auckland researcher Troy Baisden​. While it would be positive if 17.9m units get cancelled, he said, the recent stumbles have undermined the scheme.

“It’s not the way we would want to see a system run that allows people to make good decisions,” he added.

In addition, the proceeds of the auctions are put into a dedicated government fund. Under the current Government, the cash has incentivised even more action – for example helping NZ Steel to switch to a cleaner metal-making process.

“We’re losing $1B of funding to pay those people to take risks,” Baisden said.

The fund is also designed to pay for climate adaptation and balance the impacts on vulnerable communities.

In this way, the failed auctions are bad news for the Crown coffers. Hood said the Government could miss out on “a pretty substantial sum”.

An update will be available before the election. But in May, Treasury estimated the cash raised from the ETS auctions in this and future years could be $2.7B lower than originally forecast.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson​ said decisions on how to remedy any shortfall “would be made as part of the Budget Policy Statement and Budget 2024 considerations”.

The cost for one carbon unit – which acts as a penalty on emissions – fell sharply this year, before recovering.

Late last year, polluters had to pay up to $90 each. Auctions in 2021 and 2022 were red-hot with all units selling out, including a pool of 14m back-up units intended to prevent the carbon price from rising too high.

In December, the Government baulked at a suggestion to made units in the back-up pool significantly more expensive.

By July, the price per unit had crashed to just $34, which experts connected to the December Cabinet decision and other moves that could have made more carbon units available. (The cost to pollute reflects how scarce and expensive the market believes the carbon credits will be in future.)

After losing a lawsuit to Lawyers for Climate Action, the Government made the back-up pool pricier. Soon after, it curbed the number of units awarded for free to large emitters and electricity users.

In recent weeks, the market has bounced back. This morning, polluters were paying $70 per unit.

There is no public record of who owns carbon units or purchased them at auction.

The ETS requires most large producers of emissions – including oil and gas extractors, coal importers, large factories and landfills, on behalf of consumers – to purchase one carbon unit for every tonne of emissions produced.

The system, which was reformed in 2020, increases the price of petrol, natural gas and coal, encouraging families and businesses to opt for greener fuels such as electricity and wood.

You can read how the auctions work here.

