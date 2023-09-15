To protect her future, granddad Bill hitchhiked to meet baby 'Rocky'

To avoid flying, Bill McEwan hitchhiked from Blenheim to Auckland to meet his stepdaughter’s child.

Love inspired 78-year-old Bill McEwan to spend three days travelling to see his first grandchild.

From his home in Blenheim, the climate activist took the ferry to Wellington and hitchhiked to Auckland, where his “cherished stepdaughter” Geraldine, son-in-law James and their five-month-old baby Rocca – nicknamed Rocky – live.

“I can do this because I’m well-loved myself… and I love the planet and love others.”

McEwan wanted to send a message with his travels, one even more important to him after the birth of his granddaughter: that adults have put Earth “way out of kilter” and owe it to the young to improve the situation.

The former councillor has pledged not to fly, a high-emitting way of getting from A to B. He admits he could have taken a train or bus – two lower-carbon alternatives – between Wellington and Auckland.

“I just wanted to make a statement that might make people think. Hitchhiking does it in a way that taking a bus doesn’t.”

On the way north, McEwan stayed a night in Picton and Feilding, and with “good rides” made it to Auckland on the third day, walking the last hour to Geraldine’s house.

He believes a journey can inspire people in a way that frightening climate predictions can’t. “I’m about the stories rather than the science.”

The expedition isn’t the first time McEwan has put himself out for the sake of the climate: at age 70, McEwan and his son Robbie undertook a week-long hunger strike while camped in Blenheim’s rotunda to draw attention to the environmental crisis.

Derek Flynn/Stuff Robbie McEwan (left) and father Bill McEwan didn’t eat for a week to draw attention to climate change.

For that reason, McEwan said his family are used to him “being a bit of a nutter” and challenging the status quo.

As a climber and tramper, he was also drawn to the unpredictability of hitchhiking. “I know how to travel light. I know how to sleep rough… We’ve become too wedded to certainty in our lives and not built in enough uncertainty and spontaneity.”

The experience offered serendipitous experiences he never would have had on a bus or train – such as sharing food with driver Tiaki on his return trip. The pair drove south from Hamilton, with Tiaki intending to go to Rotorua. Mid-journey, Tiaki changed his plans and chose to drive to Manawatū where he had family, allowing McEwan to get closer to home.

“We stood beside Lake Taupō on a beautiful day, looking across to Tongariro, Ngāuruhoe, Ruapehu,” McEwan said. “It was a profound moment for me. He talked to me about his name, Tiaki, which is Jack – but also kaitiaki, which is guardian.”

The world would benefit from more people embracing kaitiakitanga or guardianship, McEwan said.

He worries about little Rocky and her peers’ future: “We haven’t set it up well for them.”

Despite his encounters with generous drivers, McEwan was glad to get home. After taking a 2am ferry out of Wellington, he hitched a ride in a truck to Blenheim, arriving home under the light of a full moon.

“I was knackered,” he said. “It took about five days to come right.”

The drivers who picked him up often struggled to understand why he had chosen the journey, he said. Many were concerned about the environment but “the truth and gravity of breakdown has[n’t] really reached people”, he added.

But McEwan thinks older adults – such as his fellow activists of Climate Karanga Marlborough – have an important role to play in fighting climate change.

“It’s a tricky time to be an older person who’s worked hard all their life, and wants to have some quality of life,” he said.

“We’re a generation of special privilege. That calls for those of us that are so privileged to take a good look at ourselves and say: we’re living beyond our means.”

