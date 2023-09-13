Surprising discoveries when travelling to a sustainable coffee source

Caz Orr, Barista Trainer for Kōkako Organic Coffee travels to the Papua New Guinean highlands looking for a fair and sustainable coffee.

Few of us can trace our morning cup of coffee back to its source, let alone shake the hand that provides us with that essential caffeine buzz.

But that’s just what Caz Orr got to do on a recent intrepid trip to Papua New Guinea (PNG).

Growing up in Northern Ireland in a “family of tea drinkers – breakfast, lunch and dinner,” Orr was 25 years old before trying her first coffee. Now she’s a coffee aficionado in New Zealand, working as a barista trainer for Kōkako Organic Coffee.

When the opportunity came up to travel with Fairtrade ANZ to the PNG highlands and meet some coffee farmers, Orr jumped at the chance.

Josh Griggs/Fairtrade ANZ Caz Orr and Mitchell Ricky at Coffee Connections. Mitchell Ricky is a third generation coffee farmer and member from the Highland Organic Agricultural Cooperative (HOAC) based in the Okapa region of PNG.

Coffee is New Zealand’s most popular drink after water, according to the New Zealand Beverage Council, and its consumption is on the rise. Many of us simply can’t function without a morning ‘cup of joe’.

But how much do we know about the origins of our daily cuppa?

Apart from a small coffee farm and roastery overlooking Northland’s Doubtless Bay, the bulk of coffee drunk in New Zealand comes from beans grown in far away places, such as Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, and the slightly closer, Papua New Guinea.

Was your coffee grown sustainably or did it involve tropical deforestation or chemical sprays? Did the farmers who grew, picked and dried those precious beans received fair payment for their labour?

While travelling in Goroka and up into the Eastern Highlands Provinces of Okapa and Purosa, Orr made some surprising discoveries about our favourite drink.

Just getting to coffee growers can be an adventure.

Once off the main highway it was dirt roads, says Orr. “The roads were like a mudslide. The potholes got bigger and bigger, and we had to swerve to avoid the dips.”

Josh Griggs/Fairtrade ANZ The challenging road conditions experienced by Orr and others travelling to the PNG highlands. It is common when travelling on highland roads to be stopped for unofficial ‘toll’ payments, before vehicles are allowed to pass.

Travelling by truck up into the PNG highlands is notoriously challenging, due to the region's rugged topography and high seasonal rainfall. Political corruption also contributes to insufficient road maintenance.

“We didn’t get stuck, but driving side to side rather than in a straight line was time-consuming,” says Orr. The trip from Goroka to Purosa that might have taken two hours, took the group many hours more.

Coffee provides the majority of income for rural families in a highland district such as Okapa. There, farmers have to travel rugged mountain terrain and a 5-10 hour trip to the nearest market town.

Coffee beans are not beans

That’s right: a coffee plant is a fruit tree and what we call ‘beans’ as are seeds from the coffee tree’s cherries.

Josh Griggs/Fairtrade ANZ While in PNG, Orr has the chance to pick ripe coffee cherries from a coffee tree.

When growing on a tree, coffee cherries look like green berries. They are only ready to be picked once they ripen and turn red. Once picked, the fruit’s skin and pulp is removed, and the seeds are dried.

Papua New Guineans sometimes eat the juicy fruit from the cherry and spit the bean out.

Many PNG coffee growers have not drunk coffee

Arriving in Purosa, Orr and the group were met by hundreds of people in traditional costume, dancing and chanting. Celebrations aside, it was a chance for several hundred coffee farmers to receive valuable training on the export crop they produce.

Orr says it was an opportunity for the farmers to also try coffee, because though they grow the beans, most of them don't ever see them roasted or get to drink it.

Josh Griggs/Fairtrade ANZ Orr setting up a cupping (tasting) of a variety of Kōkako coffees from different origins.

Orr says some of the farmers talked about feeling “lost” in their remote settings. “For them to get the chance to actually try it and for us to show what it means to us really motivated them”, she says.

Fairtrade coffee can help bring peace and prosperity

Kōkako has been Fairtrade certified since 2009. For Orr and other staff, travelling to meet growers in country enables them to see first-hand how the Fairtrade Premium has been used by the cooperatives they work with.

In Okapa, at the Highland Organic Agriculture Cooperative (HOAC) the Fairtrade Premium has funded numerous initiatives including access to clean water and building materials for more classrooms and desks.

In coffee processing, raised drying beds are creating efficiencies and improving quality of the dried beans.

Josh Griggs/Fairtrade ANZ Orr guiding Purosa coffee farmers in sampling the various coffees.

In the previous year in the Purosa area, there had been conflict leading to some fatalities. Orr says the gathering of farmers that she and others attended was about more than just coffee.

“It was about bringing the community their communities back together”.

Images used with permission from Fairtrade Australia and New Zealand.