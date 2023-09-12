Auckland could be $111 billion better off by eliminating carbon emissions

Jeltsje Keizer said her family sold their car 'the week after we got out of lockdown" in 2020 and haven't looked backed since.

A study has estimated the net benefit of Auckland achieving net carbon neutral by 2050 at $86-$111billion.

The transport emissions reduction plan which an economic consultancy weighed up, has gone nowhere since being passed by the council in August 2022.

Benefits in switching away from a light-vehicle focussed transport system included lower vehicle costs, health benefits, and greater productivity once alternative modes reduced congestion.

Auckland could be more than $100 billion better off if it achieved it’s 2050 climate action goals, according to a new study commissioned by the council.

While the $43 billion cost in creating a lower-emission transport system would occur early in the period, the benefits, including $43b through improved health alone, would continue to rise further into the future.

The net benefit reached $111b by using modelling updated by Waka Kotahi, since the report was done.

The study was commissioned in 2022, as the council signed off its Transport Emissions Reduction Pathway (TERP) which called for a halving of driving, to achieve the 2030 goal of halving emissions.

Economic consultancy Sapere said while the “systemic change that TERP entails is unprecedented” it was confident established modelling allowed most impacts to be quantified and priced.

“This analysis offers a partial view of the ‘size of the prize’ for society if the target can be achieved,” said the council’s chief economist Gary Blick.

Stuff obtained a copy of the still-unreleased report, with councillors due to consider the sluggish progress on implementing TERP, at their transport committee meeting on September 21.

The “pathway” is the critical document to Auckland halving carbon emissions by 2030, and having net zero emissions by 2050, with transport’s share needing to fall by 64% by 2030.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff The Northwestern Cycleway in Auckland is one of the busiest in the country.

TERP was passed to Auckland Transport in August 2022 to develop a quick-start programme of action covering the first two years, but little has been done and the agency said funding is inadequate.

The calculation tallied up benefits at $74b, cost savings at $55b against costs of $43b, meaning the city would be a net $86b better off.

Since that work, the government transport agency Waka Kotahi updated how it calculates the costs and benefits, inflating the benefits by around one-third by 2050, taking the net benefit to Auckland to $111b.

“This increase mainly reflects new research into the harm to health caused by air pollutants from vehicles, and the value society places on reducing the risk of death,” said Blick in his report to councillors.

David White/Stuff Driving needs to halve by 2030 for Auckland to halve carbon emissions, according to a council plan

The health benefits from cleaner air were put at $43b, and with a further $26b coming from increased walking and cycling.

“For example, the activity of cycling itself becomes safer with a higher mode share since cyclists become more noticed on the roads, (and) there is a decrease in the use of motorised vehicles,” said Sapere.

Benefits that were not quantified included the safety gains for walkers and cyclist from having better infrastructure, or better quality water and biodiversity from reduced pollutants.

It didn’t count productivity gains and reduced peak congestion on the roads, but similarly didn’t count the increased congestion that might occur early in the transformation of the transport network.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Public transport trips need to rise by more than three-fold above forecast levels by 2030 to achieve climate goals

The costs tallied up, included the investment needed in the transport system and public transport, and the cost of a congestion charging scheme, for which there is a general consensus.

Compressing a 30-year rail network expansion plan into 20 years would also boost costs, the report found.

The largest single contributor to lower costs, would be the reduced use of light vehicles as people shifted into public transport, active modes, or travelled shorter distances, amounting to $55b.

Sapere found the value of benefits would accumulate beyond the 2050 climate target, by 2082 being worth as much as $242 billion.