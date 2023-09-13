Auckland's new electric buses to go up a level - double deckers

The electric bus depot is a significant step towards Auckland Transport’s goal of a zero emission bus fleet. (First published January, 2023)

Auckland’s electric bus roll-out will this year go up a level - literally - when the first battery-powered double decker joins the fleet.

The global quest for a full-sized 90-seater double decker has been a long one, but Auckland Transport said new models from manufacturers meant one in the right format would soon be trialled in Auckland.

The electric double decker will be based at operator Kinetic’s new, purpose-built electric bus depot in New Lynn, which was officially opened on Tuesday, nine days after dispatching the first of its 43 new single-deck electrics.

Wellington operator Tranzit has some smaller electric double-deckers in service in the capital, and a diesel double-decker, converted to battery power, but Auckland’s will be the first with the same capacity as the existing diesel double deckers.

Auckland now has 133 zero-emission buses in its fleet, the biggest fleet in the country, and the agency’s Edward Wright told the crowd at the depot opening, it may also be slightly ahead of Sydney – making it Australasia’s biggest fleet.

While the prototype electric double decker will hit the roads later this year, Auckland Transport (AT) said large numbers may not follow until long-term contracts for high-capacity routes are renewed from 2027.

Todd Niall/Stuff An electric buses at Kinetic's new all-electric New Lynn depot which is home for 43 battery-powered buses.

The New Lynn depot is the second dedicated to electric buses to be opened in Auckland this year, following Kinetic’s 35-bus Panmure depot going live in January.

The impact of charging so many big buses after a day on the road, was made clear by Kinetic’s co-CEO Calum Heslop, who said it draws as much power from the network as 1,000 homes.

Heslop said there were limits on when it could charge, meaning it had to avoid peak demand on the network, and management technology made sure it could provide “the right charge at the right time”.

Todd Niall/Stuff Kinetic co-CEO Calum Haslop at the opening of the 43 electric bus depot in New Lynn.

The existing buses do around 220km a day, with a range of 320km, and charging systems at New Lynn would be upgraded in 2024 when a further 42 electric buses arrived.

The initial fleet from the New Lynn depot serves route 24 along Sandringham Road, with next year’s additions going onto the 22 route along New North Road.

Auckland Transport’s “Mission Electric” will spend a $620m premium buying only electric buses over the next decade, rather than diesels, with the goal of being fully zero-emission by 2035.

The city’s passenger trains are all-electric, and there are four low-emission ferries under construction, two pure electrics for AT’s own fleet, and two hybrids, one for AT and one for Fullers360.