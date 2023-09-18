Businesses want to ‘do the right thing’ for nature – but don't know how, report finds

When Gisborne Tairāwhiti was hit hard by Cyclone Gabrielle, residents and businesses had to stop using water after floods let to the failure of the region’s main water plant and backup.

Among those disrupted was Sam Rowland’s dog groomer, who couldn’t use water to wash dogs, as well as cafes that managed to open using plastic plates and cutlery.

“Water is an ecosystem service that nature provides, but after the cyclone hit, overnight, every business – not just tourism or agriculture – had to look at their dependency on water and change,” says Rowland, Gisborne resident and a manager at the Sustainable Business Network (SBN).

Climate and biodiversity loss are the two sides of the crisis. But the interconnectedness of things is also key to finding solutions, suggests Regenerating Nature in Aotearoa New Zealand, a recent SBN report authored by Rowland.

The report found that 82% of businesses in Aotearoa say they want to ‘do the right thing’ for nature – they just don’t know how.

Where’s the eco equivalent of Tinder when you need it?

Supplied If we are to have a chance at restoring natural systems we need to significantly scale up investment in on-the-ground nature projects, says Sam Rowland, nature systems change programme manager at the Sustainable Business Network (SBN).

Turns out, action on the environment is something consumers want as well. In March 2023, the research company Kantar found that while ‘cost of living’ was the top concern for New Zealanders surveyed, four out of the top 10 concerns related to pollution, environment and extreme weather.

“Nature has relevance to us all,” says Rowland, “yet our business systems continue to undervalue nature and the services it provides.”

The report calls for businesses to transform their practices to be regenerative – and makes the business case for doing so.

“By recognising and valuing nature’s contributions, businesses can get ahead of incoming regulations and reduce risk. They can enhance their brand reputation, create resilient supply chains and unlock opportunities for innovation and growth,” says Rowland.

“The threat of nature and biodiversity loss will soon be a major focus for businesses with the emergence of a reporting model for larger companies.”

What’s required are complementary matches made between the 70% of businesses surveyed who “plan to increase their investment in nature projects in the next five years”, and established projects worth funding.

Liz Oliver is the chairperson for Reconnecting Northland, which supports remote communities to regenerate some of the world’s most biodiverse forests and wetlands. A finalist in the upcoming SBN awards, Reconnecting Northland works with small, rural communities concerned about their local ecosystems.

“There are predominantly Māori communities in remote areas with hopes for the regeneration of their land,” says Oliver. “We act as catalysts to turn their aspirations into reality.”

Supplied The key to regeneration is understanding what both communities and businesses want and then brokering a solution, says Liz Oliver, chairperson for Reconnecting Northland.

There’s more to it than just planting trees, says Oliver. With any project there has to be a match with what the community, and the corporate or business, want to achieve.

Oliver cites a project in the Otaua valley, central Northland. The first step was a comprehensive predator control plan, including where the traps need to be laid out, and consensus among the farmers, landowners and families – with input from council and ecologists.

The next step is finding funding to execute the plan.

“That could come from a corporate willing to purchase traps, or an IT company wanting to put monitoring devices into the ngahere, so the community can monitor predators movements and know where to next put the traps.”

Supplied A river in Otaua valley, Northland, one of the many in a dense network of waterways in the region.

Northland has many waterways with pasture down to the rivers’ edge. Without fencing or riparian planting, sedimentation, chemicals and effluent ends up in the water.

Oliver says water-monitoring devices for use in drought conditions where water levels gets low, could enable communities to know when water becomes unsafe to drink.

If a community wants it, maybe a relationship could be established between a valley and a corporate, suggests Oliver. “Maybe a corporate could have a planting day, where they’re welcomed onto a marae, and take part in a valley’s restoration.

”The key is understanding what both sides want and then brokering a solution.”

The SBN report, Regenerating Nature in Aotearoa New Zealand: The Transformative Role of Business, was commissioned in partnership with the Ministry for the Environment and Z Energy.