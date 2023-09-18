Airport and port outline carbon cutting goals - including potential solar farm and electric crane

Nelson Airport is bidding to host Air New Zealand’s first commercial zero emissions aircraft, and Port Nelson will bring in an electric crane, as part of moves by the IHL-controlled assets to cut carbon emissions.

Port Nelson is ordering in the country’s first electric port mobile crane, as Nelson Airport bids to host zero-emissions flights – and explores an onsite solar farm.

The innovations were included in a document from the company controlling the port and airport, Infrastructure Holdings Ltd (IHL), in which the entities listed their carbon emissions reduction goals and actions.

The port and airport aimed to reduce their gross carbon emissions by 67% and 80% respectively, from their 2019 to 2035 financial years, on their way to net zero carbon emissions by 2050, IHL’s statement of intent showed.

Both were focusing on reducing emissions from their buildings, staff and operations, rather than ships and planes, or from other customers and suppliers.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Port Nelson is reducing carbon emissions from its fleet of diesel-powered cranes, by replacing one of them with an electric crane.

What Port Nelson is doing to reach its carbon emissions goals:

Cranes and tugs are the port’s biggest emitters, with its container-moving forklifts also using diesel, and big refrigerator containers running on electricity.

CEO Hugh Morrison said the port was about to place an order for its first electric crane (a hybrid with diesel as a backup), which he said would be the first electric port mobile crane in New Zealand.

Next year the port would trial a hydrogen injection into one of its forklifts that moved heavy containers.

That was expected to achieve 8-10% fuel efficiency, while the port waited for the technology to develop fully hydrogen fuel plants – still expected to be several years away, Morrison said.

Electric tugs were still unproven, but a hydrogen injection and biofuels were possible, Morrison said.

STUFF Stuff climate change editor Eloise Gibson speaks to Kirsty McKay, Simon Coley, Mike Carroll about how B Corps are moving Aotearoa towards zero carbon.

The port had electrified the forklifts in its warehouse packing fleet, and reduced vehicle speed in its port operation areas for fuel reduction and safety, and would assess if fuel conservation steps could happen at its container plant.

The port would undertake a waste audit in 2024, and start initiatives to reduce waste going to landfill.

Future disclosure of “scope 3” emissions from suppliers and customers – like shipping lines and freight trucks – was “an area that is really troublesome for everyone to try to understand”, Morrison said.

Challenges included how to ensure there was no double accounting, and understanding how far down the track to go when accounting for those emissions.

LUZ ZUNIGA Nelson Airport could generate its energy onsite, with the airport having done due diligence for a solar farm there.

What Nelson Airport is doing to reach its carbon emissions goals:

The airport was prioritising switching its electricity supply – the biggest source of the emissions within its control - to run on green energy.

CEO Mark Thompson said options included generating the energy onsite, with the airport having done due diligence for a solar farm at the airport.

Work was ongoing about where the airport would put it, and how it would structure the funding, he said.

The airport had also submitted an expression of interest to become one of two airports in New Zealand to host Air New Zealand’s commercial zero emissions aircraft demonstrator.

The demonstration flight, to prove the viability of the aircraft (either an electric, hybrid electric or green hydrogen plane), is set to take place in 2026.

Although the demonstration is set to only carry cargo, the aim is to eventually replace the airline’s Q300 passenger fleet come 2030.

Being chosen would support Nelson Airport's “ability to move to reduce scope 3 [emissions]”, Thompson said.

The airport’s “Project 2-zero”, which included the ability to extend the airport's main existing runway to the north within the next 10 – 15 years, aspired to “create an airport where zero-emission aircraft can function”, he said.

A runway extension would not be needed for Air New Zealand's commercial demonstrator trial.

Disclosure of climate risk:

IHL last week committed to disclosing the port and airport’s respective carbon emissions, and risks to the businesses from climate change effects, in line with the standards of a mandatory climate risk disclosure regime.

Emissions would be subject to internal assurance in 2024 and 2025, and external assurance by 2026.