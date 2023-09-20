National MP who could be next climate minister says 'social obligation' can drive a cleaner NZ without cash subsidies

Tova O' Brien hosts politicians from each of the five leading parties to talk infrastructure: roads, public transport, water, climate resilience; all are up for discussion. Produced in partnership with Infrastructure New Zealand and BNZ.

The National Party won’t use subsidies to incentivise companies and families to buy EVs and fossil-free equipment because “social obligation” would fill the gap, its climate spokesperson Simon Watts has said.

Asked about the party’s criticism of the Government’s heaviest-hitting emissions policies at the Climate Change & Business Conference this week, Watts indicated ministerial pressure might replace them.

“Let’s be clear, if you’re making a couple of billion bucks a year, then I think you’ve got a social licence to do what you need to do in order to reduce emissions,” he added.

Watts disputed that the extra cost of electric cars or industrial technology was stopping people from making the switch and spoke passionately of the need for climate action in a general way.

“We need to do everything we can in terms of reducing domestic emissions,” he said. “We do not have a lot of time.”

He said National would target five “key drivers” that have the biggest impact on the country’s climate footprint: agriculture, transport, industry, energy and offsets.

“We need to break up each of these drivers in terms of the initiatives that can actually achieve our targets at 2030 and 2050.”

But Watts’ speech and answers to audience questions outlined few policy ideas, particularly for industrial emissions.

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff If National forms a government following the election, Simon Watts could be the next Climate Minister.

National’s outlined energy policies focus on electricity. The party would make it faster for companies to get consent to build a solar or wind farm, boost investment in transmission, provide zones for offshore wind plus revise regulations that are a “hindrance” to home solar systems, he said.

On transport, Watts pointed to his party’s promise to build 10,000 EV chargers.

The party would invest in tools to reduce the greenhouse gas belched by livestock and created in farm paddocks. It would incentivise the uptake of these tools through a system of fees by 2030 “and if we can put it in place earlier, we will”, he said.

Watts backed the planting of trees “on land that is not suitable for farming”.

“There is no point funding expensive white-elephant projects where the access to funding and financing isn’t the critical issue. It’s regulation.”

Journalist Bernard Hickey​, the conference’s MC, grilled Watts about the party’s intentions to repeal several carbon-cutting policies, including the Clean Car Discount that makes EVs cheaper and gas guzzlers more expensive.

After the system was introduced, imports of zero and low-emitting cars – particularly hybrids – increased. Car yards brought in roughly 24,000 fewer gas guzzlers per year.

Watts said: “The cost of an EV is quickly becoming less and less critical in terms of the decision-making process for consumers. EVs are now available at every price point – and factoring in operating costs, they are much cheaper.”

The car market is already shifting to EVs, Watts said.

“If you are in the position where you’re thinking about buying a new vehicle, there is a very real desire by many consumers to consider a hybrid or moving into electric. Why? Because they understand the implications around playing their part in allowing New Zealand to achieve its targets.”

More charging stations would EV uptake “even faster”, the MP added.

On industry, Watts questioned whether the current major policy – a fund that contributes up to 50% of the extra cost when businesses switched to low-emitting equipment – was “good bang for buck”.

Government officials estimated the ‘Government Investment in Decarbonising Industry’ (GIDI) fund would save 2 million tonnes of emissions over four years – nearly one quarter of what’s needed to meet the country’s first carbon target in 2025.

Pressed on how National would incentivise businesses to ditch fossil fuels, Watts said: “On our watch, under a National government, there would be a pretty clear conversation between government and industry. If you’re significantly profitable, then you have a social obligation in order to do what is required in terms of helping this country achieve our emissions [goals].”

On behalf of the country, the government needed to apply “the appropriate pressure to these organisations”. Watts expected businesses putting profit margins ahead of this obligation “to change their view pretty rapidly”. He didn’t specify how he’d apply this pressure as Climate Minister.

The GIDI fund’s cash comes from the carbon penalties that most large polluters must pay. National announced last month it would use $2.4 billion of this revenue to help pay for its tax cuts.

That would “alleviate some of the impacts of the cost-of-living crisis”, Watts said.

But he revealed the party might keep some climate revenue on hand, which could fund other initiatives. “We’re not taking the entire amount. We’re taking a portion of that amount.”

Hickey asked about National’s recent opposition to policies allowing denser housing in cities and close suburbs – noting city fringe development encourages longer car journeys, increasing transport emissions.

“It’s not one or the other, it’s both,” Watts said. “The challenge is to find the balance between those two.”

