Climate protesters take to chilly Wellington waters with message for voters

Wellington organisers Izzy Cook, 17, and Isla Ramsden, 16, talk to Stuff about why they’re leading the School Strike 4 Climate protest action. (Published May 2023)

Climate protesters have waded into chilly Wellington harbour waters at lunchtime on Saturday to urge voters to “Vote Climate Action”.

The protesters, carrying placards that spelt out their message, stood in the water at the downtown beach off Oriental Parade for the “Rising Waters” protest, organised by the group School Strike 4 Climate (SS4C).

Most school students were too young to vote, spokesperson Frankie, who didn’t provide a surname, said.

“So we are here to ask our parents, our neighbours, and other New Zealanders to do it for us.”

The message was simple. “Please vote for a party that will take serious action on climate change; parties that will do everything possible as if our futures depend on it.”

Frankie urged voters not to be “distracted by smaller issues like law and order”.

”The greatest crime is people who ignore the warnings and urgent need for action as storms, floods and fires wrack our world.”

DAVID UNWIN/The Post Climate campaigners gathered in the chilly waters of Wellington harbour on Sturday to send a message of urgency to voters in the coming election.

SS4C was one of the organisers of strikes by school students in March and May that called for more action on climate change.

Spokesperson Sophie Handford said group members were committed to keep showing up.

“If we don’t take action now, future generations will have to clean up this mess, and it will be far harder for them,” Handford said.

The Rising Waters protest was part of Climate Action Week that ends on Sunday, and was organised by the Aotearoa Climate Strike Coalition, which includes SS4C groups and other groups around the country.

DAVID UNWIN/The Post The protesters want people to vote for a party that will take serious action on climate change.

Climate Action Week was organised so that communities across the country “could be a part of something collectively, so they know they aren’t alone”, Handford said.

Communities had organised locally-based actions, such as movie nights, bike rides and climate rallies.

”This has to be a movement, not just a moment,” Handford said.

The climate crisis was “very much in our midst”. “That’s been evident from weather events as recently as the last couple of days.”