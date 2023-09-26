Scientists predict NZ won't be part of Earth's supercontinent in 250 million years

Scientists predict land on Earth will once again form a ‘supercontinent’ in 250 million years – but New Zealand won’t be part of it.

Newly-released research has seen the prediction of a giant supercontinent centred around the position of modern-day Africa.

Australia will crash into Asia, and Africa into Europe – with Antarctica, North America and South America then joining the others. But projections show Aotearoa will stay off the coast of Australia.

Any human – or animal – still living by then could find a cross-supercontinental journey impossible, with the reasearch also predicting parts of the giant landmass could reach 60C over summer.

Tectonic movement, often known as continental drift, is expected to drive continents into eachother, starting with Australia moving north into the South-East Asian island chains in about 25 million years.

But because Australia sits in the centre of the Australian plate with New Zealand on its eastern edge, the two countries are not expected to meet.

University of Bristol/Supplied The seven continents will form one supercontinent. Aotearoa will stay off the modern Australian coast.

However, Aotearoa will also be on the Australian plate’s northward journey.

In 75 million years time, New Zealand is expected to reach the equator – about the time Africa, Asia, Australia and Europe have become one big landmass.

After that, Aotearoa will track southwards at a slower pace.

By the time the supercontinent – nicknamed Pangea Proxima or Pangea Ultima – is complete, New Zealand will lie between 20 and 30 degrees latitude below the equator – the region of modern-day Queensland.

However, life in future New Zealand could be far more unpleasant than the Australian state at the moment.

University of Bristol researcher Alexander Farnsworth said the North and South Islands will be “bathed by hot tropical sea[s]” caused by the large landmass to its west.

Farnsworth, who has modelled the climate of the supercontinent in a just-released scientific study, said the heat is likely to “effectively render New Zealand uninhabitable”.

A supercontinent would retain more warmth than today’s continents, where surrounding seas offer cooling in summer and warming in winter. That effect alone “doubles average land surface temperature”, he said.

But the mercury could more than double. Farnsworth’s study suggests the formation of the supercontinent would release greenhouse gas. As the continents smash together, volcanoes could release carbon dioxide that would further heat the planet – in the same way carbon emissions from humanity’s use of fossil fuels is driving up global temperatures today.

In 250 million years, a computer model found there could be nearly 50% more carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, compared to today.

To further drive up global temperatures, the sun will produce 2.5% more energy than it does now, the research said.

The “triple whammy of effects” will make the supercontinent inhospitable to life, Farnsworth said.

At roughly the expected level of greenhouse gas, nearly half the planet would be desert. Plants would struggle in the above 40C temperatures experienced in much of supercontinent, Farnsworth said.

Just 16% of all land would be considered habitable: life could hold on in the very north of the supercontinent such as modern-day Russia and the very south, including southern Chile.

Although Farnsworth’s model wasn’t designed to capture the nuances of small areas like New Zealand, the researcher doesn’t expect the country will remain habitable.

But he said the likely outcomes of the world in 250 million years shouldn’t be used as an excuse not to take climate action. “We need to make sure we keep the climate in a cooler, more hospitable condition if we want to continue to thrive.”

Although almost imperceptible within a human lifetime, the continents are moving around the globe. The continents sit on large tectonic plates. The plates lie on top of a planetary layer know as the mantle, which flows very slowly – like a liquid – in response to the Earth’s heat.

New Zealand sits between the Australasian and Pacific plates, and is part of the Pacific Ring of Fire – an area that experiences high levels of volcanic and earthquake activity.

While scientists are confident that a supercontinent is forming, the exact configuration is a subject of debate. There is also a “controversial prediction” that the supercontinent could form around the North Pole, Farnsworth said.

Over the Earth’s 4.5-billion-year history, supercontinents have assembled and broken apart before. The original Pangea, a supercontinent also containing nearly all land, formed between 273 and 299 million years ago.