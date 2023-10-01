How the ‘ute tax’ and other green subsidies impact the price of petrol

The rising price of petrol is adding to the pain drivers are already feeling with the cost of living crisis.

Axing carbon-cutting subsidies could drive up the price of petrol, politicians agree.

In the Newshub debate, Labour’s Chris Hipkins said the National Party’s climate strategy would “push the price of petrol up”.

National climate spokesperson Simon Watts thought his party could plug the gaps left by repeals, dampening any effect on fuel prices.

National and ACT have vowed to repeal a number of the Government’s key climate policies, including the Clean Car Discount, and a fund helping businesses purchase clean tech.

Unless these are replaced with equally effective climate policies, the carbon penalty paid on petrol, gas and electricity could rise.

But an expert said fewer policies would more likely mean the Government fails to meet climate goals.

Drivers are increasingly concerned about the cost of fuel, according to the latest Ipsos survey.

On average at the moment, one litre of 91 costs $3. Taxes contribute about $1.15. The Labour Party is proposing to add another 12 cents by 2027 to pay for transport projects.

Then there’s the carbon penalty, which currently adds roughly 15 cents.

It also makes gas and electricity bills more expensive.

Unlike many levies, the penalty isn’t fixed. Although the system’s design is complex, the carbon penalty was intended to rise when there’s more demand for fossil fuels. Lower demand for petrol, natural gas, LPG and coal should mean a lower cost.

The Government can keep the carbon price lower by introducing climate policies to take some of the pressure off the system.

Watts – who became National’s climate spokesperson after Todd Muller announced his retirement in March – agreed. The carbon penalty “has to do less heavy lifting… because of those policies”, he said.

The Clean Car Discount (often described as a “ute tax”) incentivises the import of electric cars and discourages petrol-guzzling large vehicles.

If drivers buy more Teslas and fewer Ford Rangers, that reduces how much petrol the country consumes – which is thought to keep carbon penalties and therefore the price of petrol lower for everyone filling their tank.

The ACT Party plans to repeal the Clean Car Discount with no replacement transport policy.

The National Party would also repeal the subsidy-fee scheme, though has announced a plan to spend $257 million building 10,000 EV charging stations – more than double the cash the Government has allocated.

Both ACT and National have criticised the GIDI Fund, which pays up to half the extra cost of clean-energy systems when businesses ditch their fossil-fuelled equipment. Neither had proposed a replacement policy for industrial emissions.

While Watts pointed to independent analysis that his party’s policies could reduce emissions, the party had not calculated how many tonnes of carbon each proposal was likely to save – or how that lined up against the schemes it intended to axe.

The Labour Party estimated the repeals could produce another 6 million tonnes of carbon emissions by 2030, in its “climate manifesto”.

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff National climate spokesperson Simon Watts said his party would plug gaps left by planned policy culls.

Carbon market expert Christina Hood said, in theory, climate policies “pick up some of the load, so the [carbon penalty] doesn’t have to go as high”.

But quirks of the Emissions Trading Scheme could interfere, she warned. Companies have stockpiled millions of the system’s pollution credits. Polluters can also buy unlimited numbers of forestry credits. Both factors should dampen carbon penalty rises, Hood said.

“In practice, if you just took away complementary policies right now, the effect would be missing the target rather than the price going up substantially.”

Watts said the Labour Government has favoured the use of subsidies, while National preferred to reform regulation. “We’re not going to do the subsidy, but we’re replacing it with an alternative complementary policy.”

On National’s intention to scrap the GIDI fund with no announced replacement, Watts said: “We haven’t closed the door completely to say there’s nothing out there we wouldn’t consider”.

Asked about higher penalties increasing the price of petrol, Watts said market forces would find the appropriate level. Over time, “the price is likely to increase”, he said.

“What consumers don’t want is massive volatility and that price swinging all over the place.”