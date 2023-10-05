Climate researcher set to lose his job because he refused to get on a long-haul plane

There's a type of turbulence that can’t be seen by pilots, or easily picked up by radar or satellite. It could become more prevalent.

Climate researcher Gianluca Grimalda faced a stark choice: compromise his vow to avoid plane trips or lose his job.

Earlier this year, he’d spent just over a month travelling from Germany, where he is based, to Papua New Guinea to conduct fieldwork. To minimise the climate pollution of the journey, he opted for trains, buses and ferries and only flew when he couldn’t find another option.

After his research came to an end, he planned to return home in a similar manner – until he received an ultimatum from his employer, the Kiel Institute for the World Economy. Grimalda had to be at German headquarters in five days, or he’d be terminated.

The Kiel Institute said it didn’t comment on “internal personnel matters”.

Grimalda was shocked by the terms: “I couldn't believe my ears”.

The researcher said he’d clashed with his employer before, over his participation in civil disobedience protests through the Extinction Rebellion movement. He and other scientists glued themselves to the floor of a Volkswagen visitor centre last year, and he was part of a blockade of an Italian airport used by private jets.

Gianluca Grimalda/Supplied Climate researcher Gianluca Grimalda took trains, including in Thailand, to get to Papua New Guinea.

Grimalda said the Institute wasn’t keen on the outgoing journey to southeast Asia – which took him through high-risk regions of the world – but an arrangement had been made: he would use a mix of paid and unpaid leave.

The researcher documented his travels on social media: starting with an electric train from Kiel, Germany to Milan, Italy. He made it to Kolkata, India entirely on the ground. Finding no alternative, he flew to Bangkok and again between Singapore and Papua New Guinea.

But with most of his journey via lower-carbon modes, the researcher estimated his footprint was cut by nearly three-quarters.

Grimalda had originally agreed to be back in Germany by mid-September, but he said “several security threats” set his work back. In one incident, men with machetes detained Grimalda and his research assistant, took his belongings and demanded a ransom.

Later this week, a cargo ship will depart Buka township for Singapore. Grimalda organised passage on the ship, the start of his 50-day journey home.

He estimated travelling home by plane would emit 4 tonnes of carbon dioxide, but his slow-travel method slashed that by 90%.

However, 10 days before the ship’s departure, the Kiel Institute instructed him to be back in Germany by October 2. With just five days to meet the deadline, Grimalda could only comply by hopping on a plane.

He proposed a similar arrangement as last time, arguing: “Since I do not teach and meetings can be held online, there is nothing that requires my presence in Kiel. I can work effectively while travelling. I offered to go on unpaid leave for as long as they deem appropriate.”

His employers followed up with a formal warning letter, reiterating the October 2 deadline.

Gianluca Grimalda/Supplied Grimalda arranged passage on a cargo ship that would take him from Buka township to Singapore.

Grimalda stuck with his original travel plans.

“I don't think the decision was too hard for me,” he said. “The thought of complying with my moral principles was too strong, even if that meant losing my job. But, of course, this was a jump in the void.”

The Kiel Institute has lobbied for climate action, and argued the world is not on track to its goals. The research organisation’s website says climate change is “one of the biggest threats for sustainable development and long-term global economic growth”.

Flying is one of the highest-emitting activities.

In a short statement, the Institute said it “supports its employees in travelling in a climate-friendly manner”.

After Grimalda shared his story, other climate scientists and researchers voiced their support for his decision. “This was, by far, the right thing to do,” he said.

He said no one should be forced to fly, especially those who experience stress about the associated emissions. “Conscientious objection to flying should be recognised as a valid reason for employees not to use airplanes.”