How do you feel about the incoming government's approach to climate change?

Climate change is already impacting Kiwi lives and livelihoods.

The impact of climate change has become all too clear for many across Aotearoa, which saw devastating floods and Cyclone Gabrielle earlier this year.

Combating climate change is complex and political parties have differing views about how serious the impacts will be, and how important it is for Aotearoa to reduce its emissions.

In terms of climate change mitigation, which is emissions reduction, the Labour-Green coalition introduced the Zero Carbon Act. It legislated a target for New Zealand to stop emitting greenhouse gasses by 2050. This law required future governments to make plans and set “emissions budgets” to reach that goal.

ACT said it would repeal elements of the Climate Change Response Act that required “emissions budgets”. National said it supported them, and NZ First did not state a policy on this issue.

Key amongst those plans would be a method of reducing or offsetting agricultural emissions.

Under Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, the Government set a 2025 deadline for pricing agricultural emissions. Through He Waka Eke Noa, the plan was for revenue from that scheme would fund research and innovation in agriculture.

But National campaigned to push out that deadline to 2030.

The ACT Party said there should be no target for agricultural emissions, until other countries initiated the same policies. Seymour said New Zealand should move in-line with other nations in measures to reduce climate emissions.

NZ First’s manifesto echoed ACT’s position, saying New Zealand should wait for other territories – “especially the European Union” – before pricing agricultural emissions. (The EU is currently investigating how to price agricultural emissions.)

Transport is another major emitter.

Cars and trucks produce roughly 13 million tonnes of emissions each year – about one-sixth of the country’s total carbon footprint.

All three parties, National, ACT and NZ First, campaigned to end the Clean Car Discount, which had been branded “the ute tax”. Instead, National proposed funding for 10,000 more EV chargers.

For public transport, National said it would reduce fare discounts for young people. ACT said it would maintain the status quo. NZ First did not have a policy specific to public transport fare subsidies, but said it would support infrastructure for freight trains, hydrogen and electric cars.

