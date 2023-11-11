Iconic brands fail Auckland Zoo app test for sustainable palm oil

Sanitarium, Cookie Time and San Remo get the thumbs down from a new Auckland Zoo phone app which tests whether products track sustainable palm oil.

With other wildlife institutions, the zoo has launched an app to fight tropical deforestation, an issue driven by new palm oil plantations. Shoppers scan the barcode of products, which receive one of four grades.

Griffins, Vogel’s plus the Woolworths home brand all receive excellent ratings, reflecting that they track their palm oil and often fund conservation in affected countries.

Without the app, it would be hard for a consumer to tell brands apart, said Auckland Zoo’s Amy Robbins. The primate expert spent a year researching which grocery companies are members of the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil, which aims to protect the habitat of orangutans, Asian elephants and Sumatran tigers.

Several Kiwi brands have challenged their grades, which judge the company as a whole. Many receiving the zoo’s lower scores told Stuff they had taken steps – such as signing up to the leading accreditation scheme or buying certified ingredients – to reduce their impact on tropical rainforests.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Orangutans Melur and baby Bahmi (right) enjoy their habitat at Auckland Zoo. But their relatives in the rainforests of the Southeast Asian islands of Borneo and Sumatra can lose their home to deforestation.

The points system is complex, but brands also earn credit for publicly committing to using deforestation-free vegetable oil and giving money to conservation activities in affected areas or their local communities.

Stuff took PalmOil Scan to the supermarkets, testing popular products.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Skippy and Pams received a lower mark, while Kellogg’s Corn Flakes earned the second-highest rating.

Cereal

Skippy Cornflakes 300g, by Sanitarium. Rating: Poor.

Pams Corn Flakes 500g, by Foodstuffs. Rating: Poor.

Kellogg’s Corn Flakes 380g, by Kellogg Australia. Rating: Good.

A Sanitarium spokesperson said its palm oil is sustainably sourced. “We have robust processes in place to ensure all our suppliers are Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil-certified.”

Foodstuffs said it’s a Roundtable member, and more than 99% of its oil is certified.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Although Countdown’s brand earned a high grade, Fantastic crackers received the app’s lowest score.

Crackers

Fantastic Rice Crackers Barbeque Flavour 100g, by San Remo. Rating: No commitment.

Pams Rice Crackers BBQ Flavour 100g, by Foodstuffs. Rating: Poor.

Countdown Tangy BBQ Thin Rice Crackers 100g, by Woolworths. Rating: Excellent.

San Remo didn’t respond to enquiries.

As above, Foodstuffs said it’s a Roundtable member, and more than 99% of its oil is certified.

Muesli bars

Pure Delish Primal Choc Bars 240g, by Pure Delish. Rating: Poor.

Tasti Nut Bar Choc Almond 210g, by Tasti Products. Rating: Poor.

Nice & Natural Chocolate Almond Nut Bars 180g, by Intersnack. Rating: Excellent.

Pure Delish said the palm oil in its chocolate was purchased from a company signed up to the Roundtable for Sustainable Palm Oil.

Tasti shared a certificate showing it is a Roundtable member and purchases certified oil.

Biscuits

Cookie Time Original Chocolate Chunk seven-pack 175g, by Cookie Time. Rating: No commitment.

Arnott’s Farmbake Chocolate Chip 310g, by Arnott’s Australia. Rating: Good.

Griffins Cookie Bear Chocolate Chippies 200g, by Intersnack. Rating: Excellent.

Cookie Time said it aims not to use palm oil – but where unavoidable, it “only source[s] Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil ingredients”.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Both soap and sauce often contain palm oil, though these products got very different scores in the app.

Condiments

Delmaine Tomato Sauce 580g, by Delmaine Fine Foods. Rating: No commitment.

Gregg’s Tomato Sauce 570g, by Walter & Wild. Rating: Poor.

Heinz Tomato Ketchup 500ml, by Kraft Heinz. Rating: Good

Wattie’s Tomato Sauce 560g, by Kraft Heinz. Rating: Good.

Delmaine said five of its products contain palm oil, but it uses “Roundtable for Sustainable Palm Oil-certified raw materials”.

Walter & Wild declined to comment.

Soap

Dettol Foaming Vanilla & Orchid Antibacterial Handwash 250ml, by Reckitt Benckiser. Rating: Poor.

Ecostore Vanilla & Coconut Hand Wash 425ml, by Ecostore. Rating: Good.

Balnea Original Antibacterial Hand Soap 250ml, by Woolworths. Rating: Excellent.

Reckitt Benckiser is signed up to the Roundtable initiative. According to its latest report, it used roughly 40% certified palm oil but is striving for 100% by 2026. A spokesperson said it “aims to sustainably source its raw materials where possible”.

Company pushback

Food manufacturers with poor ratings may purchase some sustainable palm oil and fund conservation work, but have “a lot more work to do”, according to the zoo.

No commitment is the lowest grade a company can receive in Auckland Zoo’s app, which tells users: “To the best of our knowledge, this company has not made a commitment to sustainable palm oil.”

The products contain palm oil or derivatives, but the manufacturer “is currently failing wildlife and wild places”, the zoo said.

The global app gives any company that isn’t a Roundtable member and all its products a poor or lower score.

Robbins said members must submit an annual report, that’s then verified, showing the origin of every drop of vegetable oil used. “Palm oil supply chains have historically been quite murky,” she said. “A lot of companies might say they use certified palm oil, which can be true – but we don’t actually know… if that’s all of the time or part of the time.”

Pure Delish disputed its grade, and said it hasn’t signed up to the scheme because it rarely uses palm oil. Only its chocolate contains the ingredient – and that comes from ingredients company Unigra, a Roundtable member, Pure Delish told Stuff.

The zoo had not contacted the company for information on palm oil, a spokesperson said. “A poor rating on an ingredient that our products doesn’t contain is misleading and could have [a] damaging impact on our sales.”

Cookie Time was “surprised to hear that there would be a rating of no commitment in the zoo app, given our longstanding policy in this area”, a spokesperson said. While not a member, it only purchases ingredients from Roundtable “approved suppliers”.

Similarly, Sanitarium and Delmaine are not signed up to the scheme – but said ingredients containing palm oil were purchased from certified members.

Still, membership was not enough to earn the zoo’s approval. Tasti, Walter & Wild and Foodstuffs – for the Pams and Value brands – belong but still received a lower grade.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Auckland Zoo’s Amy Robbins says the alternatives to palm oil can be even less environmentally friendly.

This might be because a company predominantly buys a lower-cost type of certified palm oil that gets mixed in with uncertified supplies during transport or processing.

Foodstuffs’ latest report notes it recently discovered one of its products did not contain certified oil, though it has plans to rectify this. A spokesperson said the company plans to increasingly purchase pure supplies of the certified ingredient “where it’s commercially and technically feasible”.

Tasti showed it uses certified palm oil (the mixed variety), and asked for its score to be reviewed. The business also donates a share of its proceeds to kiwi conservation.

Robbins declined to talk about individual companies, but said a member of Auckland Zoo’s research team – or someone from an overseas zoo – contacted every organisation graded. Businesses are scored using a system produced by global zoos. The company’s score is used for every product it makes.

How the app helps

Rather than asking shoppers to boycott palm oil, Auckland Zoo suggests purchasing brands committed to using certified sustainable palm oil and supporting conservation – products getting an excellent grade.

Robbins said many concerned shoppers have avoided palm oil, after environmentalists warned orangutans and rhinos were losing habitat to the expansion of plantation farms making the commonly used ingredient.

“When forest is cleared, it’s usually burned – which releases a ton of carbon into the atmosphere,” she said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Auckland Zoo’s new mobile app PalmOil Scan lets shoppers scan products and see companies’ grades.

Palm trees are regularly planted on tropical peatlands, a form of wetland that holds vast amounts of carbon dioxide when left in its natural state. “Burning peatland is particularly bad. It also happens to be a favoured habitat of many endangered species.”

However, the alternatives – such as soy and sunflower oil – aren’t perfect. These farms require far more land to grow the same amount of oil, “just shifting the problem elsewhere”, Robbins said.

The Roundtable for Sustainable Palm Oil provides the “most recognised and robust” protection against forest and peat loss, she said – though also requires suppliers to meet other sustainability and ethics criteria.

The project isn’t intended to promote the certification system, Robbins said, but the international group of zoos behind PalmOil Scan recognises that the scheme “is the best that there is”.

Roughly 20% of the world’s supply of palm oil is certified, Robbins said.

But learning which companies use the certified ingredient requires “a lot of work”, Robbins said. She hoped the app would make it easier for concerned shoppers. The grades will be updated each year.

“Some companies will see it and be surprised, but once they understand the rating system and the maths and science behind it, hopefully they see this is for the benefit of the environment.”

Shoppers can scan the barcodes plus search for items. While thousands of popular items are already listed, Auckland Zoo will continue to add products.

In addition, the app allows people to congratulate a food manufacturer – or encourage them to improve, Robbins said. Using a Send Message button, the messages go to Auckland Zoo’s app manager to collate and share with the company.

“When we have a number of them, that has more weight.”