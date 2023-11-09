Fonterra pledges to make milk production 30% greener by 2030

In 2020, a part of New Zealand saw 61 days of drought in a row. For many, it was devastating.

Fonterra says its milk will be 30% greener in seven years – by encouraging farmers to plant trees, treat cow pats and introduce methane-cutting tools.

The announcement is the first time the co-op, the country’s biggest emitter, has asked its farmers to take steps to reduce emissions.

The company is under pressure to reduce the greenhouse footprint of its dairy, because its biggest customers, including Nestlé and Danone, have introduced science-led climate goals.

However, Fonterra’s actual footprint is unlikely to fall 30% – because the goal relates to each litre of milk. If its suppliers meet the bar, but produce more milk, that would result in a smaller impact on the co-op’s carbon total.

The 30% target covers all agricultural greenhouse gases: carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide, comparing emissions in 2030 against those recorded in 2018. Fonterra didn’t commit to rewarding farmers that made efforts.

However, one-quarter of the 30% cut will happen even if no changes are introduced, because Fonterra’s on-paper responsibility for dairy farm deforestation will come to an end.

Here’s the breakdown of the 30% target:

7% from farming more efficiently. Farmers will be encouraged to save costs and emissions by further boosting the performance of pasture and animals. For example, farms might minimise their animals’ heat stress and mastitis infections to ensure they produce milk more efficiently. Farmers might apply smaller amounts of fertiliser – which increases the greenhouse gas nitrous oxide – more regularly or use a product with a gas-inhibiting coating. Cow pats collected in ponds can release methane, but the gas can be burned or filtered to reduce emissions. Fonterra’s Andrew Kempson explained: “This is stuff that’s available now.”

7% from technology. This would come from new tools to cut methane and nitrous oxide, Fonterra said. A substance added to cow feed that can cut the methane burped has cleared one of two regulatory hurdles, and would be the first product of its type on the New Zealand market. Fonterra, alongside other agricultural companies, has invested millions in the AgriZero centre to find other greenhouse gas-cutting technologies.

8% from recent and new vegetation. Fonterra says the carbon absorbed by trees, riverside shrubs and bushland planted between 2018 and 2030 will be tallied towards its goal. But the co-op won’t count the efforts of other initiatives, so if farmers have received Government or private carbon credits for their vegetation, these areas won’t be included.

8% from deforestation accounting. When it calculates the footprint of its milk, Fonterra must include the emissions of any forests that have been felled to create dairy farms. Those emissions are divided over 20 years. About 15 years ago, plenty of forest land was transformed for dairy – and these emissions are currently still showing up in the co-op’s carbon footprinting exercise. But that on-paper responsibility will come off the books soon – so the emissions per litre of milk will fall accordingly.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Fonterra has the country’s biggest carbon footprint – with the majority of emissions coming from cows.

Fonterra produced the equivalent of 12.8 million tonnes of greenhouse gas in the last year, with the vast majority coming from livestock methane.

Fonterra sustainability director Charlotte Rutherford said the goal was a collective one.

“This isn’t a 30% intensity reduction for individual farmers… But their individual actions will scale up to achieving this.”

To boost the scientific credibility of its plan, Fonterra has signed up to the Science-Based Targets initiative, an independent group which monitors companies’ greenhouse-cutting plans based on their industry.

The dairy giant wants its goals to be aligned with the efforts that agricultural companies need to make to limit global warming to 1.5C. The targets have been submitted to the initiative for approval.

In addition to the on-farm work, Fonterra previously announced it will half its corporate emissions by the end of the decade – including from the coal burned in its milk-drying boilers and the petrol consumed in tankers.

Asked whether it was fair to claim a deforestation accounting drop that would have occurred anyway towards its 2030 goal, Rutherford said the Science-Based Targets initiative considered this to be “a legitimate measurement and accounting process”.

The dairy giant will aim not to contribute further to deforestation anywhere in the world after 2025, however.

Fonterra is counting on its 9000 farmers introducing new technologies to cut methane and planting trees before 2030 – both of which are likely to cost money – but today’s announcement did not outline a specific premium to incentivise farmers.

Rutherford said a premium, or “using the co-operative difference” as an incentive, might be introduced in future. Rewards for other environmental efforts are already in place.

“It’s not entirely off the table. There’s a long time between now and 2030. Those are discussions that the co-op will have,” she said.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Recent political efforts to reduce farming emissions have prompted backlash in many rural communities.

The company has not revealed how much methane would need to be reduced to achieve its 30% target. This information will be made public after it speaks to its suppliers, Kempson said.

Under the Zero Carbon Act, the country needs to cut the short-lived greenhouse gas 10% by 2030. However, the National and ACT parties poised to form a Government both campaigned against the law’s methane targets.

No matter the position of the Government of the day, Fonterra is committed to its 30% per-litre goal, Rutherford said.

As its newly released climate risk report outlined, global warming threatens dairy farming.

Fonterra’s biggest customer, Nestlé, has promised to slash its total footprint – unlike the co-op, which is targeting the carbon intensity of its milk – in half by 2030.

“We need to deliver this regardless of anything,” Rutherford said. “We have chosen this. We see this as our future.”