How your fish fillets could inadvertently heat the planet

Fish like hoki, orange roughy and snapper are often caught by boats dragging nets on the seafloor.

That hoki, orange roughy or snapper fillet on your plate could come with a serving of climate change.

These species are commonly caught by the fishing method known as bottom trawling – where a wide, weighted net is dragged on the bottom or just above the sea floor.

Parts of the net roll over and dislodge carbon-rich sediment from the sea floor. This sediment can mix into the water, where organisms break it into the greenhouse gas carbon dioxide.

A first-of-its-kind study found New Zealand’s ocean floor contains “a surprisingly large amount of carbon”, said University of Otago professor Abby Smith when commenting on the findings.

With some parts – such as the seas off the West Coast – particularly carbon-rich, she said, the work could inspire new protected areas.

The new report, commissioned by the Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment and produced by Niwa, found New Zealand’s sea waters (or exclusive economic zone) held more than 2 billion tonnes of stored carbon.

If all converted to greenhouse gas – something the scientists warn is unlikely to occur, no matter how much trawling is done – more than 8 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide would be released. For context, that’s the country’s annual emissions times 100.

The ocean absorbs large amounts of carbon dioxide each year. Marine plants and tiny organisms breathe it in, and when they – or the animals that eat them – die, this carbon sinks to the bottom of the ocean, where it ultimately gets stored as sediment.

STUFF Candidates from all the major parties, except ACT, reveal how they would mitigate bottom trawling during the Our Moana, Our Future debate.

Natural processes, such as underwater landslides, can disturb the sediment, mixing it into the seawater where it might meet oceanic bacteria capable of converting it back to its greenhouse gas form, carbon dioxide.

Human activities – including bottom trawling, dredging and deep-water mining – can also unleash this potentially planet-heating process.

Nearly half of all New Zealand’s shallow ocean waters have been trawled at least once over two decades.

Concerned these processes might be having a major impact, Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment Simon Upton asked Niwa to model how much sedimentary carbon was in Aotearoa’s oceans – and how much was at risk of re-entering the atmosphere due to human interference.

Niwa used more than 11,000 sediment samples to estimate the carbon in the top 10cm of the oceanfloor – the most vulnerable to human disturbance. But the scientific organisation warned that’s a relatively small number of samples for an area greater than 4 million sqkm.

A new map shows waters near Fiordland, the West Coast and the Firth of Thames are particularly rich in carbon.

Some of these areas are already protected by fishing exclusion zones.

So Niwa created a second map of vulnerable areas down to 1500m, by combining their new sediment data with records of where bottom-trawling vessels take their nets.

Waters off the southern West Coast were at higher risk, this modelling work found.

While advising that further analysis would help, the scientists concluded: “Bottom trawling is likely to have an impact on carbon stocks, especially on the continental shelf and slope.”

Seafood NZ chief executive Jeremy Helson​ said the organisation would review the report. “It is crucial that the science is right and properly peer reviewed, so any decisions about where trawling occurs are based on the facts.”

Forest & Bird strategic advisor Geoff Keey​ hoped the findings would incentivise the incoming Government to pause, and then phase out, bottom trawling throughout Kiwi waters.

“It’s bad for nature and the climate, which means it’s also bad for our common future.”