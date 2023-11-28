The unexpected climate plans of the new Government

The new PM and his ministers were sworn in during a ceremony at Government House.

ANALYSIS: Climate activists expected a National, ACT and New Zealand First coalition Government to hit the brakes on climate and environmental action. That was confirmed on Friday, but the coalition agreements also contained some unexpected twists – even one or two positives for the planet, an expert says.

Here’s what you need to know.

The surprising:

Drilling for hydrogen gas. The unexpected provision to “allow for the exploration of natural geological hydrogen” comes from the deal with NZ First. Unless it’s made from fossil fuels, hydrogen is considered green – since it doesn’t produce planet-heating carbon dioxide. Most projects to-date consider making hydrogen above ground (from splitting water, which it eventually returns to). However, this proposal would go searching for the gas deep below New Zealand. Hydrogen extraction is a fledgling industry, but while the idea is left-field, there’s a precedent overseas.

Action on farming emissions (maybe). In an interesting development, the NZ First agreement with National commits the Government to “incentivise the uptake of emissions reduction mitigations, such as low-methane genetics, and low-methane-producing animal feed”. There’s no mention of how that might be done – and all three parties pledged to delay or cancel the policy to charge farmers fees, while offering discounts to those using low-methane genetics and feeds. Climate policy analyst Paul Winton said the policy’s focus is on high-tech tools, rather than well-established methods – such as more efficient farming styles or reducing the herd – that cut methane and limit the industry. Any incentives would be balanced out, he noted, by another agricultural pledge in the ACT coalition document that could weaken the country’s action on farming.

A question mark over 10,000 new EV chargers.

Support for kelp forests and mangroves.

Climate and Environment Ministers outside Cabinet. In September, Christopher Luxon told Newsroom that, under his leadership, the Climate Minister would be inside Cabinet – meaning the representative is "in the room" when wider decisions get made, said Forest & Bird's Nicola Toki. But when the list of ministers was unveiled on Friday, new Climate Minister Simon Watts was outside Cabinet. More unexpectedly, Environment Minister Penny Simmonds is also outside the power circle. That's unprecedented, Toki said – and considering how New Zealand's environment attracts tourists was "very unwise" in her view.

Marie Amaru/Stuff Rules to protect freshwater from nitrogen run-off from farms are expected to help the climate.

The noteworthy:

Climate targets stick. Coalition partner ACT vowed to repeal the Zero Carbon Act and to “park work” to achieve the country’s pledge made under the Paris Agreement. Killing the Zero Carbon Act in its entirety was a long shot: on the campaign trail Christopher Luxon ruled that out and NZ First publicly praised the law while in Government with Labour. But it’s still worth noting that the Zero Carbon Act has survived – although smaller tweaks are afoot. In addition, National hasn’t ceded the Paris pledge (known as the Nationally Determined Contribution) – the promise to cut emissions by 149 million tonnes by 2030, through domestic action and/or buying carbon credits – in coalition talks either. But Winton said the National Party has painted itself into a corner by agreeing to meet the 2025 and 2030 national targets without a credible way to achieve them.

An overhaul of methane-saving freshwater rules.

Fees for EVs. After talks with ACT, the coalition Government will "work to replace fuel excise taxes with electronic road user charging for all vehicles, starting with electric vehicles". Paul Winton thinks this is a political move to end the "free ride" for EV owners. But that development could provide a system that measures the distance cars travel. Depending on the settings, he said, the policy could make combustion charging easier and consequently drive down car usage and emissions. "I see this as being a positive tool," he added.

A roadmap for cleaner, homegrown fuels.

Loosening deforestation protections.

Priority for fossil fuel extraction.

Prompted by a High Court judge’s warning that the law meant ministers could not refuse an oil and gas permit even if they wanted to, the Labour Government tweaked the Crown Minerals Act. Rather than “promoting” the extraction of minerals, the legislation now “manages” this process. But the wording will revert, National and ACT stated in their agreement. No mention of business boiler subsidies. Both National and ACT have loudly criticised a $1 billion Government Investment in Decarbonising Industry fund, or GIDI for short, that encourages companies to replace fossil-fuelled systems with clean energy. While there’s no mention of killing the policy in either coalition document, Winton still doubts it will survive. New Finance Minister Nicola Willis will be on the hunt for money to fund the proposed tax cuts (a harder job with the foreign buyers’ tax dead) – and the revenue currently supporting the GIDI Fund is “a strong candidate” for repurposing, Winton said.

The anticipated:

EV discounts out. The Clean Car Discount, making electric cars cheaper and gas guzzlers more expensive, is goneburger.

Alden Williams/Stuff Lake Onslow could have been transformed into a giant battery that kicked in during dry years.

More urban sprawl. A policy encouraging high-density housing closer to city centres, offices, public transport and amenities will become optional, after a National Party u-turn and negotiations with ACT. If new houses are not built in established suburbs, they’ll be built on the city fringe, Winton said. Residents will be forced to drive even further, worsening emissions and health. It’s one of the biggest climate setbacks, he added.

A lower goal for farming, potentially.

Cycleway funding dries up.

The incoming Government will “reduce expenditure” on bike lanes, in a promise wrangled by NZ First. Auckland Light Rail and Let’s Get Wellington Moving canned. A commitment to halt the projects intended to reduce car usage and congestion and promote lower-carbon travel was included in both ACT and NZ First’s agreements.

A commitment to halt the projects intended to reduce car usage and congestion and promote lower-carbon travel was included in both ACT and NZ First’s agreements. Additional urban highways. The Government will build 13 new motorways, the majority four-laned, and four new public transport projects.

The Government will build 13 new motorways, the majority four-laned, and four new public transport projects. At-sea oil and gas exploration. Companies wanting to prospect for oil offshore will be able to again after a six-year hiatus. Winton warned this is largely “symbolic” and may not make a large difference to emissions. But, he added: “It will not reflect well in our international markets.”

A freeze on Lake Onslow power storage. Labour led a project to find a reliable, low-carbon source of back-up electricity in years when the hydro lakes fall low. The expert panel was set to recommend a solution, but their advice will likely never see the light of day.

Unshackled tree-planting. Labour planned to reform the government carbon credit scheme incentivising new forests to be planted. Interestingly, this is an issue that touches National's farming base – which is highly concerned about foresters snapping up farms to plant trees. The review to curb tree-planting will now be torched.

Winton said the repeals, while expected, were disappointing. But he’d also felt let down by the outgoing Labour Government – which had advanced “a breathtakingly weak” climate plan, he said, compared to the action recommended by scientists or the country’s Paris pledge.

“This is not an Obama to Trump moment. We’ve shifted from a Labour Party that was marginally interested in climate to a National coalition that is marginally uninterested in climate change.”

By taking less action at home, the National-led Government could end up spending another $500 million to $3 billion on carbon credits – on top of current estimates of between $3.3 and $23.7B – to meet its international climate obligations, Winton estimated.

Because of that, he felt “a glimmer of hope” that the economics of carbon-cutting policies would win ministers over. “On many, many measures, climate action is the most economically efficient path for us to take.”