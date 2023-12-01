The future of low-lying South Dunedin: 16 choices

Vehicles drive though South Dunedin, causing a wake of water to lap into homes.

South Dunedin is low-lying and prone to flooding and now that impacted community face a choice – 16 approaches in fact – on how to prepare for an uncertain future.

Those options range from protection schemes, partial retreat, to lifting properties.

Outlined by Jonathan Rowe, programme manager for South Dunedin Future, the options were a joint initiative between the Dunedin City Council (DCC) and the Otago Regional Council as a response to the area’s flooding problems coupled with the impact of climate change.

In 2015, around 1200 homes and businesses were damaged by the 2015 South Dunedin floods, with insurance payouts topping $28m, but the cost of the event was much higher.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Sand sausages form part of Dunedin’s coastal defences.

Insurer IAG estimated the economic damage at $64m and the social damage at $18m, a combined cost of $138m.

In September, the DCC announced it was in early discussions with cental Government about investigating a voluntary property acquisition scheme for the area, with a draft indicative business case including estimated costs up to $132 million over an initial five-year period.

That was based on buying 65 properties a year.

Rowe said land use in the area would change over time, and given the majority of properties were owned privately, that would be “through the open market”.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff South Dunedin Future programme manager Jonathan Rowe.

That could lead to an area being identified as being of high risk in the future, and lead to strategic acquisitions “if and when people want to sell their properties’’.

“Over time you might acquire the whole block, and then you can transition that to something else.’’

He acknowledged that the former Forbury racecourse, a 12ha site set to hit the open market, was a “strategic site’’.

That site, which also flooded in 2015, could have a “big impact” – both positively and negatively – depending on its future use.

Hamish McNeilly Jonathan Rowe, South Dunedin Future programme manager, on possible approaches to help the flood prone area.

Rowe said letters had been written to absentee landlords who owned properties in the area, as part of engagement with affected parties, the wider community and other stakeholders.

He noted that some residents were reluctant to talk about the issue, as the memories of the 2015 floods were still raw for many.

The area was also home to a diverse population, and for many, their home was their family’s sole asset, and securing a certain future was not only important for them, but also their grandchildren.

Knowing about the risk exposure of their property was something that people needed to be aware of, Rowe said.

While it was unknown when the next major weather event would strike the area, ‘’I think the sense is another one is going to happen’’.

Stuff Flooding in South Dunedin in 2015.

While councils could not eliminate all the risk, they could reduce it.

Now it was up to the community to help narrow the list of 16 approaches, as it would be the local councils who would each discuss the reports at the respective meetings next week.

Councillors were expected to note the contents of those reports, and then approve that long list for community engagement, which would start next year.

The aim was to complete an adaptation plan by 2026.