Why is the previous climate minister going to the COP28 global talks?

Countries come together to discuss carbon-cutting progress, as the Government reverses ban on at-sea oil and gas exploration.

The old and new climate ministers will both attend a major UN environmental summit.

Days into the job, Simon Watts arrived in Dubai on Thursday, for the closing days of the COP28 conference – accompanied by his predecessor James Shaw.

It’s standard practice for the Government to invite a member of the opposition. Last year, then-climate spokesperson for the National Party Scott Simpson joined Shaw in Egypt.

Watts took on the climate role for the National Party just nine months ago, but disagreed that he might need Shaw’s help to brush up on the complex issues at the negotiating table. Inviting the former climate minister was “sensible” to maintain diplomatic relationships, he said.

Watts attended a series of pre-COP regional meetings in Fiji in August and has had “thorough briefings” from officials.

Labour Party leader Chris Hipkins said climate spokesperson Megan Woods did not receive an invite.

Shaw’s attendance will ensure “continuity of relationships”, Watts said.

The Green co-leader was a well-known figure at previous COP events, leading negotiations on transparency two years ago.

Watts indicated to Stuff he’d be a quieter presence.

While calling the world’s failure to achieve its climate goals a “challenge”, the incoming minister says his plan is to listen to world leaders. The National-led Government won’t make significant announcements during the talks.

But, Watts said, it will stand by current commitments – including permission for Kiwi diplomats to advocate for a global phase-out of fossil fuels.

That’s despite the coalition Government planning to reopen at-sea oil and gas exploration.

The reversal on fossil fuels could have international consequences for New Zealand. At the summit two years ago, New Zealand joined the Beyond Oil & Gas Alliance, a coalition of national and state governments promising to phase out fossil fuel extraction.

Asked if the u-turn might cause the new Government embarrassment, Watts said he did not anticipate it would “cause us any issues”.

Pacific nations and the EU will push for all 198 countries signed up to the Paris Agreement to commit to phasing out fossil fuels. Now with Watts’ blessing of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade negotiating parameters launched in July, Kiwi diplomats could resume similar efforts.

Without the buy-in of major power players including China and India, achieving a commitment could be a tough task.

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff New Climate Minister Simon Watts travelled to the UN climate change summit in Dubai.

New Zealand’s potential backtrack on the 2030 biological methane target might also catch the attention of major trading partners.

In 2021, US president Joe Biden and EU president Ursula von der Leyen launched the Global Methane Pledge – together, member countries promised to cut emissions of the highly potent greenhouse gas 30% by 2030.

With the Zero Carbon Act’s objective to cut biological methane 10% by 2030, New Zealand signed up.

But that target was the subject of a coalition compromise. The National-led Government has promised to “review the methane science and targets in 2024 for consistency with no additional warming” (a lesser goalpost).

Asked if this could have diplomatic consequences, Watts said: “All of our international climate commitments remain in place… The coalition agreements are clear around our commitments to meeting those targets.”

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Former Climate Minister and Green Party co-leader James Shaw will also attend the COP28 event.

As a new minister with a week-and-a-half on the job, Watts said he was keen to hear from other leaders.

“The primary purpose of my role at COP28 is to listen, in particular to the concerns of our Pacific neighbours,” he said. “And where possible, sharing our ideas particularly in the agricultural space with other jurisdictions that also share similar challenges.”

With the world at least 1.2C hotter than the pre-fossil fuel era, vulnerable countries including Pacific nations are already suffering the effects of climate change, from extreme weather events to sea level rise and crop loss from saltwater intrusion.

For that reason, a major topic at the summit is the establishment of a “loss and damage” fund – the countries that have contributed the most to global warming can offer money to affected communities.

STUFF Rivers bursting their banks, flash floods and more intense cyclones – how climate change is making floods more extreme.

In a noteworthy early development, negotiators agreed on details of how the fund will be run. COP28 host the United Arab Emirates as well as Germany and the UK also made major cash pledges on the first day of the event.

New Zealand promised to provide NZ$20 million last year – but Watts told Stuff he would not be going further.

During the talks, Watts and his counterparts must face a bleak reality: that while there has been progress, the world is not on track to limit global warming to ideally 1.5C or “well below” 2C (the commitment made in the Paris Agreement).

Under business-as-usual, the world will be 3C warmer by the end of the century, according to the latest UN report. But if countries introduce new policies to meet their near and long-term pledges, the world might just achieve 2C.

Watts said the findings of the Global Stocktake and other reports are “obviously a challenge”. But he had no intention of announcing a tougher short-term target (or “Nationally Determined Contribution” to 2030) at COP28.

“What is required from this Government is to ensure that we have a plan in order to be able to achieve those [current] targets. That’s what we’re going to be relentlessly focused on.”

Fiji Govt/Supplied Hundreds of residents from Vunidogoloa Village in Fiji were forced to retreat from the rising oceans.

The National Government would stand by the NZ$1.3 billion in climate aid over four years – the party criticised the amount at the time it was announced – to help developing countries cut emissions and adapt. But Watts also did not plan to increase it.

Developed countries, including New Zealand, promised to give developing economies US$100 billion in climate aid. According to one estimate, the target has now been achieved – although three years late.