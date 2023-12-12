Neil Finn joins the call urging the Government to walk away from new oil and gas

Musician Neil Finn is calling on the new Government to stay one step ahead of the climate crisis by maintaining the ban on at-sea oil and gas.

Finn, best known as Crowded House’s singer-songwriter, was one of more than 350 business leaders, academics and environmentalists to sign an open letter to new Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, protesting his plan to revoke the 2018 ban.

Les Mills executive director Phillip Mills, anthropologist Dame Anne Salmond and NZ Geographic director James Frankham also signed the letter, along with healthcare workers, scientists and concerned citizens.

However, Resources Minister Shane Jones said the recent election was the “ultimate contest” on the issue.

Signatories said the country did not need extra fossil gas, while a reversal could jeopardise exports and climate commitments.

Climate Minister Simon Watts – who is pushing for a global agreement to phase out fossil fuels at UN climate summit COP28 – also received a copy of the open letter.

Championed by sustainability consultant Nick Morrison and carbon offsetting provider Dave Rouse, the open letter said the U-turn would have serious consequences for the environment, plus the country’s reputation and free trade agreements.

Energy experts warn no new fossil fuels are required if the world is serious about limiting global heating to 1.5C – currently discovered reserves will more than cover energy requirements as economies transition to clean fuels.

A flip-flop would put “New Zealand’s ‘clean and green’ image at risk”, signatories said.

Since 2018, oil and gas companies have been unable to prospect in Aotearoa’s waters – after the Labour-led Government introduced a ban. NZ First were also part of this coalition and reluctantly backed the policy.

Companies were able to search for new oil and gas in Taranaki until former Energy Minister Megan Woods deferred permitting last year.

In the 2023 election campaign, ACT, National and NZ First all campaigned against the offshore ban and the repeal is enshrined in the coalition agreement between ACT and National (NZ First's coalition document doesn't mention it).

The letter notes the EU and UK free trade agreements contain ‘green strings’ – provisions that commit both parties to take climate action. Leaders could declare the deals void if the National-led Government reopens oil and gas exploration. Trade with Europe is worth more than oil and gas revenue, the letter argued.

Morrison added: “Fossil fuels are a dying industry.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Musician Neil Finn and nearly 400 people publicly opposed at-sea oil and gas prospecting. (File photo)

Minister Jones told Stuff trading partners would face a “protracted process” to challenge the Government’s stance and overturn free trade agreements.

The coalition Government wanted to promote, not hamper, renewable electricity projects, he said.

“[But] for the foreseeable future, our energy system will require ongoing access to gas and, sadly, coal… I personally don’t want to see any more Indonesian coal coming into New Zealand.”

In recent years, gas has not been a reliable source of back-up energy. Unexpected and unexplained supply issues at the Pohokura gas field was one of the reasons New Zealand had to import so much coal to burn at the Huntly power plant in 2021.

Jones acknowledged there had been “disruptedness” [sic] in gas supplies, though pointed to the flaws of hydro and wind energy. Other options to back up the grid – such as pumped hydro – might be more reliable than gas, he agreed.

“Sure, it would be good to have a permanent lake capable of reducing energy prices or boosting security. But our Government has not decided to proceed with such a large, expensive project,” Jones said.

He said the priority was economic momentum. “If it meant keeping the lights on and industries flourishing and hospitals open, I would double the imports of Indonesian coal.”

However, letter writers and the minister agreed on one issue: oil and gas operators may not take the reinstated opportunity.

Jones said: “I’m not 100% confident that we can win back the hearts and minds of the international investment community to re-engage in New Zealand. Naturally, they’ll be fearful that another change in Government will see a lurch in policy again.”

Letter writers added: “Flip-flopping on policy is not attractive to investors”.

Mills, who leads the international Les Mills business and signed the letter, said it was “staggeringly” hypocritical of the Government to reinstate exploration permits at home while calling for a phase-out of fossil fuels at the COP28 summit.

“Having declared a climate emergency in late 2020, and experienced the devastating impacts of increasingly frequent and severe climate-related weather events in our own backyard, what message does this policy reversal send to the rest of the world… particularly to our Pacific Island neighbours and friends, whose very existence is threatened by rising sea levels brought about by unabated fossil fuel emissions elsewhere?”

Under fire

A second letter – this time from former National minister and now Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment, Simon Upton – also urged an evaluation of the policy.

The correspondence addressed a recent TV interview, where Minister for Internal Affairs Brooke van Velden claimed the 2018 ban was “likely to increase global emissions because we still need electricity” – referencing a report from Upton’s office.

In a letter to van Velden published last week, Upton said her comments were “incorrect and misleading”. In fact, the commissioner concluded at the time: “There is no firm basis for claiming that it will increase global emissions”.

STUFF Rivers bursting their banks, flash floods and more intense cyclones – how climate change is making floods more extreme.

Van Velden also criticised the Labour-led Government for not conducting a cost-benefit analysis on the environmental policy.

Upton noted those comments and added: “It would create an excellent precedent if your decision to lift the ban followed a thorough analysis of the costs and benefits of such a step. I urge you to do so.”

Asked about the commissioner’s advice, Jones said the fossil fuel companies would do their own cost-benefit evaluations.