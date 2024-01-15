How milk-making machines could eat away at dairy farming

Daisy Labs is able to make dairy-identical proteins in a machine containing modified yeast.

In Stuff’s first climate column for 2024, Olivia Wannan looks at the uncertain future of the dairy industry. We also look at the weather records broken in 2023 and an emerging company aiming to raise the sustainability of your baking.

On Daisy Lab’s benchtop, a quietly humming machine the size of a coffee-maker produces milk that supposedly tastes just like cows’.

The yeast-made liquid rich in dairy protein whey is refined and dried into powder – which New Zealand sends overseas in vast quantities.

The emerging tech could disrupt the country’s export-dependent dairy industry, some experts say, because it could swiftly become more efficient and is better for the environment.

In February, investors and food enthusiasts will be invited to have their first taste, said Daisy Labs co-founder Irina Miller. Auckland’s renowned gelato creator Gianpaolo Grazioli​ will transform a batch of dairy protein made using microbes into a limited-edition ice cream.

To sell food made with the protein, the company will need official Food Standards approval, Miller said.

Next, Daisy Lab wants to construct a pilot plant to scale up protein production. And it’s not the only one: across the world, start-ups are making milk drinks, milk chocolate and cheese that taste just like the real thing, but don’t originate from a cow’s udder.

Instead, the genetic instructions for dairy proteins are inserted into the DNA of microbes. Fed sugars, vitamins and minerals, trillions of tiny organisms make a steady stream of pure protein.

The process can produce the exact ingredients a food company needs (whey for ice cream, for example, or casein for cheese) and no unwanted extras (such as lactose).

And unlike cows and sheep, the microbes don’t belch out planet-heating methane. While Daisy Lab plans to analyse its own process, Miller said “some research shows a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 97%”.

David White/Stuff Daisy Labs scientist Daniel la Grange holds a bottle of whey protein, made using yeast not cows.

At the moment, it’s more expensive to make milk proteins in a vat – because emerging companies don’t have the scale of massive dairy farming sectors.

But in theory, microbe-made dairy could be cheaper because most energy from the grass grown on farms isn’t used to make milk. It transforms a calf into an adult cow and maintains the animal’s bones, muscles and organs. In contrast, tiny milk-making bugs don’t wait years to start lactating or expend a large chunk of their food sustaining a large, warm body.

The microbes require less land and water than livestock, Miller added.

The potential cost and environmental benefits are catching the eye of food giants such as Nestlé and Danone, which buy lots of Kiwi milk. Both companies have vowed to, essentially, halve their emissions by 2030.

A bright future?

Lincoln University adjunct professor Jacqueline Rowarth championed the New Zealand dairy sector, praising how efficiently farmers produce milk.

Asked if emerging developments posed a risk to the industry, she pointed to other benefits of grass-fed dairy – typically Kiwi farms use antibiotics less often, animals have higher welfare and their milk has higher levels of nutrients such as omega 3.

“I’m not in a major funk about the future of the dairy industry in New Zealand,” said Rowarth (while also a director on the DairyNZ board, she spoke to Stuff as part of her honorary academic role).

Rowarth expressed doubt that a big company like Nestlé would consider ditching New Zealand cows’ milk in its quest to halve emissions by the end of the decade.

Asked if a new source of lower-greenhouse-gas milk could put pressure on Kiwi farmers, Rowarth thought “at this stage” multinational companies are unlikely to completely pull out of any country to meet climate targets.

“They might say: ‘So, New Zealand, what can you do?’” she said. “There might be some changes.”

Under pressure from its customers, Fonterra introduced a plan late last year to reduce the per-litre impact of its milk.

Rowarth said farms are working very hard to make sure “they are as clean as they can be”.

She disputed that National, ACT and NZ First campaign promises to reform agricultural regulations and delay emissions pricing is evidence of an industry that is reluctant to act.

“Fundamentally, they didn’t say never. They said until some other country does it.”

Rowarth thinks price is the top priority for multinationals such as Nestlé. Environmental concerns are some way down the list, she suggested. Although they’ve set climate goals, “they’re now calculating the cost of it and how much that will pass on to the consumer”, she said.

Emerging animal-free dairy companies argue they’ll soon be as cheap, even less expensive, than farm milk. But while a new UN report suggests that’s feasible, Rowarth is a sceptic.

She said that the dairy farming sector and the infrastructure serving it already existed and benefitted from its scale – whereas the animal-free dairy industry would have high set-up costs.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff More than 95% of the milk produced in Aotearoa is exported – often dried into powder in giant driers.

She also disputed that animal-free dairy had a lower carbon footprint, suggesting a leading company’s analysis did not count all relevant emissions – for example, from the corn farm producing the food for the milk-making microbes. (The independent authors and public info confirm these emissions are included in the count.)

Animal-free dairy plants are unlikely to be established in New Zealand, Rowarth suggested, as productive land isn’t well-suited to the type of crops used to feed the bugs – compared to places such as the US Corn Belt.

There would always be customers that wanted milk from animals rather than a “fabricated” product, she added.

Any growth of animal-free dairy wouldn’t happen at “lightning speed” – and Kiwi farmers would adjust, Rowarth said, as they always had.

Clean and green?

Responding to concerns about the future and planetary impact of key exports, the industry often points to scientific papers suggesting New Zealand milk and meat, from animals predominantly fed pasture, has one of the smallest carbon footprints.

But scientific breakthroughs could eat away at the country’s leading position.

Soon, farms with barn and lot-based animals will have access to an ingredient scientifically proven across 50 studies to cut methane 30%. Fed in every mouthful, the supplement Bovaer suppresses greenhouse gas production in the livestock’s rumen.

Pasture-based farms have no equivalent tool to achieve methane reductions of this magnitude on the horizon.

The new product, to be mass-manufactured from 2025, could shrink the footprint of grain-fed farms – which are common in the US and Canada.

AgResearch scientist Stewart Ledgard – who co-authored the milk and meat studies – said the adoption of Bovaer could make US and Canadian milk some of the greenest in the world. But with methane contributing less to these farm’s carbon footprints, the technology may not push New Zealand from its high ranking, he added.

The food science battle is heating up. A recent study by US researchers concludes pasture-based systems may not produce the greenest meat – instead, grain-finished animals may deserve this title.

Grass is less efficient: you need more land to grow enough to feed the animal, compared to grain. So, the team theorises, pasture systems means larger farms – leaving less room, either locally or globally, for vegetation and native forests that could soak up planet-heating carbon dioxide.

The new paper makes no conclusions about the greenest nation, and New Zealand data isn’t included. But a graph of 12 countries indicates, under the team’s rationale, Australian farms may have a comparatively low footprint – because the dry, outback areas typically farmed didn’t replace and if left alone wouldn’t revert to thick forest.

Drying up

1966 offers an example of Kiwi farms relying too heavily on a commodity – this time, wool – as the world’s desire waned. With synthetic materials emerging, the world’s once-hearty appetite for Kiwi-made fibre fell. The price offered to farmers dropped 40% overnight.

In the pre-neoliberal economic days, a Government body was there to cushion the “Wool Shock”, purchasing a third of all wool on sale. Subsidies were introduced to boost production and keep the sector afloat.

Food scientist and dairy farmer, Anna Benny, expects global demand for the country’s milk to eventually start evaporating.

After hearing hype about animal-free dairy, Benny sought to provide a balanced view on the risks to the traditional industry. Last year, she produced a report – though her conclusions seem closer to warnings.

She notes New Zealand exports 96% of its dairy, predominantly dried into milk powder.

“Of an entire Fonterra tanker, only about 8% of it is saleable.”

Many large food customers don’t want milk: the unique mix of proteins, fats, sugars, minerals and water. They’re after individual ingredients, Benny said.

The casein might be reconstituted in the US to make cheese singles or gratings on frozen pizza. The extracted lactose might go to a potato chip factory to “bulk up” flavours.

While some next-gen food companies engineer microbes to make identical dairy proteins, others are hunting for plant-based molecules that already mimic animal versions, Benny said. An AI model (nicknamed “Giuseppe”) is scanning 300,000 plant species to identify suitable ingredients.

“The Nestlés and Mars of this world… simply want a product that will perform the same function in their food. They’re not buying it for the nutritional availability of the calcium in the milk. They’re buying it for its foaming properties or its stabilising properties.”

Kraft Heinz/Supplied After AI identified a plant-based cheese-like protein, Kraft Heinz transformed it into mac and cheese.

Food giants appear ready to jump: Starbucks trialled fungus-made milk at select stores, Nestlé tested it in a flavoured drink and Mars will release an online-exclusive “CO2COA” chocolate bar.

When Giuseppe found a suitable match, Kraft Heinz used the novel ingredient to make plant-based singles and mac and cheese.

Even before a microbe-made mozzarella debuted at its first restaurant, the company secured millions from a major US pizza brand.

Benny thinks the food giants are serious about their climate goals.

Crystal ball grazing

Next-gen food producers are likely to chip away at the dried milk market, Benny said. Initially, companies could target rarer, valuable milk proteins like lactoferrin – a desirable ingredient in baby formula. Since “you need so much cow’s milk to produce it”, labs could compete with the going rate as soon as next year.

That revenue could allow emerging companies to reach the scale required to produce a major protein such as whey – used in yogurt, ice cream and even meat products – for the same cost as the dairy industry.

And if whey users switch en masse, that makes the price of milk more expensive for the cheese factories that want the casein, Benny said, and “that further incentivises development into alternative cheese”.

Benny envisions a mix of microbe-made and plant-alternative proteins undercutting traditional dairy. She doesn’t give an estimate on when, but said “it’s happening a lot faster than I thought it would”.

Last year, a Ministry for Primary Industries think-tank estimated disruption to the dairy industry could happen within 10 to 15 years.

Marion van Dijk Although some vanilla is made from beans, most flavouring in processed foods is made artificially.

Benny believed shoppers won’t think twice about convenience foods made with animal-free proteins – because they’ve unquestioningly adopted the vanilla essence, cheese enzymes and vitamin D that have been made with this type of technology for years.

“Once it becomes an ingredient in a processed food, no one knows where it comes from.”

Since Aotearoa accounts for more than half of the world’s supply of dried milk, our farmers would be “at the cliff edge” of a shock, Benny said. Change could knock billions out of the economy.

New Zealand’s domestic demand for fresh milk, cheese and yogurt covers the 4% of milk that stays onshore – and even assuming next-gen food producers make no dent, Benny said, could not sustain the country’s current number of dairy farms.

To conquer the fresh milk market in other countries, Kiwi dairy would need to push out the nations’ own farmers and revamp national “infrastructure all pointed towards making powders”.

But even the countries buying New Zealand milk today are developing homegrown supplies to ensure food security, she said.

“You can’t just keep making something and be cross that no one’s buying it.”

Benny is concerned that sector leaders “are not on top of this”. She recommends the industry and Government take the risks seriously, even start planning for a transition.

Living on a dairy farm, her family are taking this route. “We’re paying down debt. We supply a company [A2 Milk] that’s doing things a little differently… We are looking at diversification options, though it sounds a lot easier than it actually is.”

2023 was the world’s hottest year – but not quite New Zealand’s

Last year was the second-hottest year Kiwis have ever known. Compared to life between 1991 and 2020 in seven towns and cities, temperatures were nearly a degree – or 0.87C – warmer on average across 2023, Niwa’s analysis found.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Polly Toh (left), Epenesa Fepuleai and Jane Arazon cool off in Ashburton, during last week’s hot spell.

Gisborne, Napier and parts of Auckland had their wettest year on record.

But for New Zealand, 2022 remained “a whisker” warmer than 2023, said meteorologist Chris Brandolino. Yet globally, 2023 was the hottest year – both on land and at sea, according to climate reports.

Since mid-2023, El Niño has been releasing heat from the Pacific Ocean to the atmosphere, though the pattern can lead to cooler conditions in New Zealand.

History repeats: Another oil exec to lead climate summit

The host of last year’s COP28 talks, the United Arab Emirates, appointed the head of its oil giant to lead the UN climate negotiations – and this year’s host, Azerbaijan, has now made a similar move. Incoming COP29 president Mukhtar Babayev spent 26 years working for the country’s oil company.

Babayev is currently Azerbaijan’s ecology and natural resources minister, and as part of his time with the fossil fuel producer Socar was tasked with improving the country’s contaminated soils. Azerbaijan – the host nation chosen by the Eastern European bloc – is highly dependent on oil and gas as a source of export earnings.

Green shooters

The first shout-out of the year goes to Rescued Kitchen, a pioneering company making rescued food. Its cake mixes, crackers, breadcrumbs and chutneys are available online and in select Countdown supermarkets in Auckland, and will launch nationally next month.

Alex McVinnie/Supplied Diane Stanbra and Royce Bold’s new business rescues perishables destined for compost and landfill.

Co-founders Diane Stanbra and Royce Bold were working in catering when business dried up during the pandemic. Diane had been inspired by rescued food products she found overseas, but the pair discovered little was offered in New Zealand.

Bread is the most wasted food product, Standbra said, but it can be dehydrated and transformed into bread flour that makes “incredible” baked goods. So after a few trials using Bold’s home oven, the pair developed their range through Countdown’s just-launched business accelerator programme and the XLabs scheme.

As well as its consumer products, Rescued Kitchen also supplies wholesaler Bidfood and event company Montana Group – which also creates school lunches in Auckland and Waikato.

Stanbra said expanding the Rescued Kitchen range, creating an upcycling food hub in Auckland and signing up more businesses with surplus food is on the 2024 to-do list.