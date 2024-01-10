2023 declared New Zealand's second hottest year

Temperatures will spike on Thursday and over the weekend in parts of Canterbury and Hawke’s Bay.

With a heat spell on its way, climate scientists confirmed 2023 was the country’s second-hottest year on record.

Although conditions were slightly milder in New Zealand, last year was Earth’s warmest-ever by an “exceptionally large” margin, according to global experts. And with a strong El Niño gripping the Pacific, this year could be even warmer for the heating planet.

Niwa meteorologist Chris Brandolino said the country is experiencing hotter temperatures and more extreme weather events.

The small town of Middlemarch in Otago experienced 2023’s warmest day, recording a high of 35.6C on February 4.

But this year’s temperatures are already getting close. On Monday, north Canterbury’s mercury soared to 34.6C. With highs above 30C forecast in Canterbury and Hawke’s Bay tomorrow and over the weekend, Brandolino warned this could quickly be exceeded.

The current one-day record is a sweltering 42.4C, recorded in Rangiora, Canterbury on February 7, 1973.

Brandolino said 2022 was “a whisker” warmer than 2023, so remained Aotearoa’s hottest year – though last year pushed 2021 into third place.

“The three warmest years on record have all occurred in the last three years.”

The team has not yet officially analysed why 2022 was warmer than 2023. The marine heatwave conditions during that period or the impact of the water vapour released from the January 2022 volcanic eruption in Tonga may have played a role, he said.

Compared to life between 1991 and 2020 in seven towns and cities, temperatures were nearly a degree – or 0.87C – warmer on average across 2023, Niwa’s analysis found.

May was 2C hotter than normal, though August was comparatively chilly.

Brandolino hoped people wouldn’t “write off” the record-breaking results, which demonstrate the alarming progress of climate change. Each year, climate scientists and meteorologists presented this type of result and warnings, while global emissions continued to rise. “It’s tough, because we have to live it too.”

Typically, New Zealand experiences hotter years when La Niña – which often brings warm, moist weather down from the tropics – is in force.

The Pacific has just experienced a rare “triple dip” La Niña, Brandolino said. The climate pattern first formed in mid-2020.

La Niña was still in force last summer, when northern and eastern regions experienced a string of “historic” weather events, including the Auckland Anniversary Weekend floods and Cyclone Gabrielle.

Gisborne, Napier and parts of Auckland had their wettest year on record, though the South Island had a drier run.

El Niño took over in winter last year, and conditions are already comparatively strong.

But the lingering effects of La Niña mean El Niño is not yet behaving as it typically does, Brandolino said – where westerly winds over New Zealand strengthen, bringing rain to western areas and dry conditions to the east.

Notably, the country was influenced by more “blocking” high pressure systems in the second half of 2023. These bring comparatively sunny weather, and often pulled warmer air from the north over Aotearoa.

This summer is expected to remain warmer than normal.

In addition, the persistent marine heatwave surrounding the motu alongside climate change are, on average, driving up the mercury.

The world’s production of greenhouse gases from fossil fuels, agriculture and manufacturing is pushing Earth’s temperatures to roughly 1.5C hotter than the pre-industrial era. This year is expected to be the first to officially reach the 1.5C milestone.

In 2015, governments pledged to limit global warming to ideally 1.5C or “well below” 2C – although this temperature goal is taken as an average across multiple years.