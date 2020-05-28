Drought: Northland emergency water supply up and running, but hard to swallow

When this video was first published on February 13, there were real fears the Northland town of Kaikohe could run dry.

Drought-stricken Kaikohe finally has a back-up water supply to ensure its taps do not run dry – but residents are not keen to drink the water.

The handling of the project and its delay has drawn the ire of Regional Development Minister Shane Jones, who put $2 million into the project from the Provincial Growth Fund.

While strict water restrictions have just begun in Auckland, the Northland town of Kaikohe has faced some form of water restriction since October 2019 after the driest conditions in 80 years.

In February, the town was warned its taps could run dry and emergency water tanks were set up to provide water in buckets and containers.

READ MORE:

* Northland drought: Water storage projects showing promise, Jones says

* Northland drought: Demand for water 'worst in 20 years', deliverers say

* Northland drought: Water restrictions could continue through winter in big dry

* Northland drought: Concerns over toxic algal bloom delay new water for Kaikohe



The Government stepped in with $2 million funding for the Far North District Council to temporarily use Lake Omapere as a back-up water supply, as well as an aquifer source for the parched town of Kaitaia.

Linda Lewis Lake Omapere had a toxic algal bloom in 2018 and treated water from the lake has an unpleasant taste and smell.

The council initially hoped to start using water from Lake Omapere by the end of February, after reaching agreements with kaitiaki (guardians) Lake Omapere Trust and landowners Omapere Taraire E Rangihamama X3A Ahuwhenua Trust.

But the emergency supply was delayed because the lake can have toxic algal blooms, with one bloom in February 2018 turning the lake into a pungent, frothy mess.

Mayor John Carter said making the lake water safe to drink was complex, with extensive extra water treatment needed at Kaikohe's Taraire Hills Water Treatment Plant.

David White/Stuff The Far North town of Kaikohe has been under water restrictions since October 2019 and was at risk of running out of water.

A large settlement reservoir had to be built to allow materials which could harbour the toxin-producing bacteria to settle out and be removed.

The system has now been approved by the Northland District Health Board.

But Carter said the water still smells and tastes unpleasant and will only be used in an emergency.

Far North District Council Two iwi trusts allowed Far North District Council to use Lake Omapere's water in February.

"We have successfully removed the danger of cyanobacteria-related toxins, but we cannot remove all of the unpleasant odour and taste of the lake water."

As winter approaches, there is less need for the emergency supply.

Carter said flows at the Wairoro Stream, the town's main water supply, have stabilised.

Jones said the delay in getting the emergency supply ready was "astounding" and undermined the value of the $2m Provincial Growth Fund grant.

"I just assumed it was a crisis so you move quickly to fix the crisis. Call me socially naive but I think the people in the north share my thoughts," he said.

"Unless we try to get it done quickly, we are selling ourselves short."

Hagen Hopkins/Getty-Images Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones says the Far North District Council should have moved quicker to fix the water crisis.

The projects were overseen by former military commander and Ministry for Primary Industries director-general Martyn Dunne.

Jones said all Provincial Growth Fund projects done by local councils would be overseen by Dunne, with the aim of making sure progress is visible, the pace increases and the jobs are going to local people.

Local residents were also not impressed with the water's expected poor taste and smell.

"Not too sure that we will want that coming out of our taps," one resident said on Facebook.

"Ewwww," said another.

Meanwhile, rainfall over the north of the country in the last few days has been welcomed but is still not enough to break the drought.

On Wednesday, Whangārei had more rain in two hours than it did for all of February, MetService said.

However, Whangārei District Council's main dam is 45 per cent full, nearly half of what is normal for this time of year.

All Northland towns remain on some level of water restrictions.