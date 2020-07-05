New Zealand could meet its zero carbon target at virtually no economic cost. But is the social cost too high?

As forestry investors snap up land for carbon farming, farmers are feeling anxious and unheard.

When you look at it mathematically, tallying numbers in a spreadsheet, New Zealand’s climate problem has a cheap fix.

Not only could you get New Zealand’s climate pollution to net zero, you could turn the country into a carbon sink. The economic cost would be minimal, if there was one at all – in fact, you could leave major parts of the economy, including dairy farming and energy generation, virtually untouched.

How do you do it?

You let the market take over, and allow the end of sheep and cattle farming.

This was the finding of a draft Government analysis, which examined the economic cost of reducing emissions across all sectors of the economy.

Using a technique called a marginal abatement cost curves (MACC) analysis – commonly used overseas to find the economic costs of reducing climate pollution – Ministry for the Environment (MfE) officials found converting sheep and beef farmland to pine forest was significantly cheaper than nearly any other option.

It is no surprise that forestry conversions are good for lowering net emissions. Replacing animals, which produce greenhouse gases, with trees, which store them, is a double benefit.

But the analysis shows the scale of the opportunity dwarfs any other sector of the economy, and suggests that if only economic factors were taken into account, current policies would drive mass forestry conversions nationwide, temporarily eliminating New Zealand’s contribution to climate change but fundamentally altering the landscape.

MfE/Supplied A graph showing the economic cost of reducing emissions across the economy (y-axis) and the abatement potential (x-axis). The light grey bars, the largest bloc, represent converting sheep and beef farms to forestry.

There are numerous caveats to the report, which is intended to be a high level overview. For example, it does not account for barriers to land use change, which could prevent such a large transformation, or other constraints that could prevent the changes, such as infrastructure or behavioural barriers. Nevertheless, it shows in broad strokes where the cheapest climate gains are to be had.

Some rural groups have already raised concerns about the rate of forestry conversions, which they say poses a threat to rural communities.

The findings of the MACC analysis have already added to those concerns. Industry group Beef + Lamb, says it disagrees with some assumptions in the analysis, and stresses the economic and social advantages of pastoral farming over forestry.

It strikes at the heart of a debate among climate policy experts: Is there an obligation to settle our climate tab in the cheapest way possible, or do we need to take care and share the burden equally, even if the overall economic cost is greater?

Dominico Zapata/Stuff A productive pine forest in Murupara, Waikato.

The analysis calculated the economic cost of preventing one tonne of greenhouse gases from being emitted from a particular sector. This is called an abatement cost.

By comparing abatement costs across different sectors of the economy, it becomes possible to find the most cost-effective way of lowering emissions. When each of those costs is put on a curve, the cheapest options are on the left, and the expensive options are pushed to the right. The MACC analysis estimated these costs for 2030, as a baseline. They could be lower or higher before and after than.

The analysis found around 170 million tonnes of annual greenhouse gas emissions could be abated, more than double the national footprint of 79 million tonnes (The discrepancy is because many abatement options include tree planting, which store carbon).

ROSS GIBLIN/STUFF Aaron Cox and Briony Bennett, who belong to the climate change organisation Generation Zero, have each decided not to own a car and prefer to walk or use public transport.

In some cases, the economic cost of abatement is high. A typical dairy farm, for example, has high profitability per hectare; converting that farm to forestry, which has lower profitability per hectare, would represent a large economic loss.

Data suggests the economic cost of converting dairy farms to forestry could be as high as $135 for every tonne of emissions it would save. For that reason, converting dairy farms is pushed to the right on the curve.

At the other end of the spectrum, some abatement costs are negative, meaning there is an economic benefit to reducing emissions.

The analysis found around 14 million tonnes of greenhouse gases could be abated for economic benefit, mostly in the transport sector (a negative abatement cost means non-financial considerations are likely preventing the change).

The curve as a whole, however, shows one massive block, dominating the leftmost half: Sheep and beef conversions.

Around 85Mt of greenhouse gases could be abated through forestry conversions on sheep and beef land, more than any other sector, and more than New Zealand's national footprint. The median economic cost, per tonne, of doing so was $15.

For less than $27 per tonne, around 63 million tonnes of greenhouse gases – 80 per cent of the national footprint – could be prevented each year solely through such conversions. At that cost, around 4m hectares of land would be economic to convert into forest, around 7 per cent of the country's land area.

The cheapest opportunities were in the South Island’s high country and hill country areas, where the abatement cost of a forestry conversion is between $4.83 and $6.54 per tonne.

Further to the right of the curve, the abatement cost quickly rises. While converting dairy farms to forestry could save 35Mt of greenhouse gases, the economic cost is high, ranging between $70 and $135 per tonne. If cost was the only factor, New Zealand would be carbon neutral solely through sheep and beef conversions before touching a single dairy farm.

The stark findings show how economic incentives strongly favour forestry conversions. While the analysis makes no comment or recommendations about the data, it comes close in a single line:

“The major observation from [the analysis] is that – negative abatement cost options aside – land-use change from sheep and beef farming to forestry produces a very large block of abatement potential between $0 and around $50 per tonne that pushes gross emissions reduction options such as process heat fuel switching far along to the right of the curve … this raises questions around potential consequences of New Zealand’s current climate policy.”

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Protestors at Parliament in 2019 opposing the conversion of farmland to forestry.

It is likely to add to existing worries about forestry conversions, and what they mean for rural communities.

In particular, it shows a clear economic advantage for pines over native trees. At an abatement cost of $50, it would be economic to plant 3.7m hectares of pines, but only 900,000ha of native forest.

The advantage of pines is they suck up carbon quickly; but within a few decades, they stop. If they are harvested, they need to be replanted, otherwise much of the stored carbon is returned to the atmosphere.

Native species, such as kānuka and mānuka, suck up carbon slowly, but do so for longer.

Groups such as 50 Shades of Green, alongside traditional rural advocacy groups, have urged the Government to prevent a “sea of pines” blanketing the landscape.

Data shows the rate of new forestry has indeed risen, but not dramatically. Last year, around 22,000ha of new forest was planted, according to provisional data from Te Uru Rākau, the Government's forestry agency.

While it falls well short of the rate seen in the mid-1990s, where new planting reached 90,000ha in one year, it is far higher than the mid-2010s average of around 4000ha per year.

Importantly, nearly all the land planted in new forest in recent years is classed six, seven or eight under the Land Capability Classification, meaning it had limited use for productive farming.

Nevertheless, it is clear financial incentives promote converting marginal sheep and beef land to forestry. Recent changes to the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) allow the carbon price to rise, making tree planting more lucrative, as do subsidies under the One Billion Trees programme.

For industry group Beef + Lamb, the MACC analysis has major limitations, largely because it does not account for the flow on effects of land use.

Rural communities centred on pastoral farming have more life, the group argues. Rather than pines sitting passively, waiting to be harvested, farms provide regular jobs and money flowing continuously through local economies.

A recent analysis commissioned by Beef + Lamb found that, in the Wairoa District, sheep and beef farms provided triple the jobs and triple the local expenditure of plantation forestry per 1000ha (and even moreso than carbon farming).

It also found forestry was significantly more profitable for the landowner than sheep and beef farming, highlighting the tension between the public and private benefits of land use.

Iain McGregor/Stuff A sheep muster on a farm in the South Island's high country.

“The sale and conversion of sheep and beef farms to forestry has a cumulative effect and there will be tipping points that will trigger people and money to leave, businesses and schools to close and we’ll lose communities," says Beef + Lamb chairman Andrew Morrison.

“And once we’ve planted farms in trees, it’s going to be hard to revert.”

The sector is not opposed to forestry, Morrison says. Farmers understand trees have a role to play in the response to climate change.

But current policies are disproportionately geared towards planting trees, which are a temporary fix to a longer term problem.

“We take issue with the concept of ‘reducing’ emissions by converting land to pine forests," Morrison says.

“Planting pines is not about reducing our emissions, it’s about offsetting them. It’s a way of buying time – effectively just kicking the can down the road and leaving future generations to grapple with actually reducing emissions, which is what the globe really requires.

“We see large-scale conversion as inevitable with the current policy settings and without any appropriate limits to the amount of offsetting allowed.”

It leaves the Government in an awkward position.

Through its Zero Carbon Act and One Billion Trees programme, it has committed to a climate platform involving significant afforestation. But it has also seemed sensitive to the concerns of rural communities about the social consequences of those policies.

At a recent Primary Production Select Committee meeting, Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor answered questions about the rate of forestry conversions, and said he would personally favour Government intervention if annual conversions exceeded 40,000ha.

“If we saw massive investment, and massive afforestation, of a certain class [of land], particularly, six, five, or below, then we’d have to intervene,” O’Connor said.

“If we were to see a rapid rise in that, we have committed to change the requirements.”

Such a move would throw a spanner in the works for the Government’s Zero Carbon strategy.

Modelling by the Productivity Commission estimated new forestry would need to cover between 1.3m and 2.8m hectares by 2050. At a rate of 40,000ha per year, that would take between 33 and 70 years.

To reach the Productivity Commission's modelled figures, conversions would need to hit between 60,000ha and 90,000ha per year, the rate achieved in the early to mid 1990s. Unlike that time period, the rate would need to be sustained year by year, potentially for decades.

Any reduction in forestry conversions means emissions reductions would need to be found elsewhere in the economy. As the MACC analysis shows, the economic cost of doing so would become progressively higher.

It falls on the current Government, as well as its successors, to manage the political and social elements of landscape change, while ensuring climate targets are met in a way that is economically acceptable.

“Ultimately, I think we should be led by outcomes and vision, rather than passively allow the landscape to be transformed by a policy instrument [the ETS],” says Dr David Hall, a researcher at The Policy Observatory at AUT, who researches climate change policy and land use.

“If afforestation ever occurred at a scale like the economic analysis predicts, there’d be public revolt, and it’d make those policy settings untenable for any government to sit with. The 50 Shades of Green backlash is just a taste of what would happen."

In any case, people weren't always motivated by pure economic interest, Hall points out. In a recent survey or rural landowners, plans to plant trees were motivated by a range of factors: Increasing biodiversity, water quality, landscape values.

The MACC analysis was useful, but cost was not the only factor to consider, and trees should not be seen as a panacea to the climate problem.

"Negative emissions can’t be a substitute for emissions reductions," Hall says.

"That’s the danger of offsetting: we can’t offset our way out of this. We couldn’t plant enough forest today to ever offset all the emissions that we’re hoisting into the atmosphere through burning fossil fuels, which represents hundreds and millions of years-worth of forests.

"If major emitters are easily accessing these cost-effective offsets, they’re transforming the landscape, not always for the better, in order to delay changes that they need to make to stop generating further emissions."

There’s a lot of sentimentality in land use decisions, Hall says.

“Sometimes that’s for the worse, like people who don’t want to see a steep, crumbling hillside reforested because their grandfather cleared the scrub way back when. But sometimes it’s for the better, when people choose to forego quick and dirty profits because they want to be good stewards of the land.”