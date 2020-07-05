Kaipara Harbour gets $100m to improve water quality, creating 200 new jobs

New Zealand’s largest harbour is getting a $100 million boost to stop farm run-off and improve water quality.

Kaipara Harbour straddles Northland and Auckland, and is one of the biggest harbours in the world, with a surface area of 950 square kilometres at high tide.

But the harbour – which is a nursery for 98 per cent of snapper on the west coast of the North Island –has suffered from farm run-off pollution and a decline in fisheries and shellfish over decades.

Fritha Tagg/Stuff Not all farms on the Kaipara Harbour are well-fenced. The fund will pay for fencing, planting and hill country stabilisation (file photo).

In August 2019, the Government funded $12m to support community efforts to clean-up the harbour.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern detailed a further $100m for Kaipara Moana Remediation, as part of the ‘green jobs’ promised in Budget 2020.

The funding will create about 200 new jobs on farms surrounding the harbour, to build fencing, stream and wetland reticulation, preparing and planting land, weeding and hill country stabilisation.

A further 100 jobs are expected to be created in the rural sector for nurseries, fencing manufacture, and farm advisory services.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The Kaipara Harbour can be a rugged place but its New Zealand’s largest harbour and an important snapper nursery (file photo).

The money was welcomed by the uri (descendants) associated with the harbour and the four councils which cover its catchment. They are Te Uri o Hau, Te Roroa, Ngā Maunga Whakahī o Kaipara, Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei, and Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Whātua; and Auckland Council, Northland Regional Council, Kaipara District Council and Whangarei District Council.

Tame Te Rangi, from the Kaipara Moana Negotiations Reference Group, said the remediation was an ambitious plan to halve sediment loss from the land.

Sediment, or eroded soil, carries with it other contaminants.

supplied The Kaipara Harbour is an important fishery, with species including these orca which stranded near Auckland in early 2019. The pod was safely refloated.

Programme partners say reducing sediment will improve freshwater quality, create greater biodiversity, improve resilience from climate change, and allow carbon sequestration through tree-planting and wetland management.

Te Rangi said the work would be a partnership between mana whenua and councils, working with local communities, landowners and the farming sector.

The work needs to be targeted and done at scale to be effective, which is why the Government funding the first six years of the 10-year plan is so important, he said.

David White/Stuff The Kaipara Harbour is also important for recreation, such as the Pahi Regatta Bathtub Race, held over Auckland Anniversary Weekend for 132 years.

“The remediation programme offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make a real difference to the iconic nature of Kaipara Moana for current and successive generations,” Te Rangi said.

Kaipara District mayor Dr Jason Smith said the programme could not start soon enought for the many communities and marae that sit next to the moana [waterway], who have witnessed the loss of treasured species, encroachment of mangrove forests and an overall decline in fisheries and shellfish over decades.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff agreed, saying the moana had been badly damaged by decades of siltation.

“The harbour is an important fish breeding area and there is a need to stop further damage and to repair the ecosystem.”

Auckland Council also set aside $10m for the project in 2018, although the budget needs to be reconfirmed by councillors through the 10-year budget process in 2021.